GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets diverge, crude falls as China jitters persist

* Wall Street rises but European stocks end down
* China stock indexes give up early gains to close down
* Commodities: oil, copper and gold decline
* U.S. crude settles down 1.8 pct, below $39
* Dollar trades up slightly, U.S. treasuries turn lower
(Updates with European markets close)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Aug 26 Wall Street was sharply higher
on Wednesday while European shares and commodities prices fell
as investors balanced strong U.S. economic data and interest
rate comments with fears about China's slowing economy.
The benchmark S&P 500 was up 2.6 percent in afternoon
trading, helped by stronger-than-expected data on durable goods
orders and comments that appeared to make a September interest
rate hike less likely.
New York Fed President William Dudley said a rate hike next
month seems less appropriate given the threat posed to the U.S.
economy by recent global market turmoil.
Most U.S. Treasuries prices turned broadly lower in the late
afternoon, erasing earlier gains.
The stock market remained choppy even though investors
viewed the hint of caution about rate hikes as reassuring amid
slowing China growth and after its recent currency devaluation.
"It's not surprising given the sudden change in valuations
that we're going to have difficulty finding a consistent level
in pricing," said Stephen Massocca, chief investment officer at
Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San Francisco. "It's very easy
to start a stampede in one direction or the other. All that I
can predict is that volatility will stay elevated for at least a
few more days."
Massocca said the period of volatility could potentially
come to an end soon because the market will have had time to
digest China's Aug. 11 currency devaluation.
The CBOE Market Volatility Index was still elevated
at 31, indicating significant uncertainty, although the "fear
index" was well below Monday's 6-1/2 year peak of 53.3.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 418.7 points,
or 2.67 percent, to 16,085.14, the S&P 500 gained 48.77
points, or 2.61 percent, to 1,916.38 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 125.05 points, or 2.77 percent, to 4,631.54.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index of major companies
closed down 1.9 percent in a choppy trading day. China's key
share indexes also ended lower after attempts to move higher
were slapped back by waves of selling, reflecting hopes for more
government and central bank support.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.3 percent,
its fifth straight day in the red.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
China's volatile markets link.reuters.com/myh35w
China PMIs link.reuters.com/zut45w
Global assets in 2015 link.reuters.com/dub25t
European bourses in 2015 link.reuters.com/pap87v
Currencies vs dollar link.reuters.com/tak27s
World interest rates: link.reuters.com/xyb96s
Oil prices link.reuters.com/beb23v
Commodities performance link.reuters.com/rac73w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, pared its gains after the
Dudley comments but was up 0.6 percent in afternoon trading.
Despite China's struggles, Asia markets had some bright
spots. Japan's Nikkei saw a 3.2 percent jump and Korea's
KOSPI showed its biggest jump in two years with a 2.6
percent increase.
Oil prices were hurt by a bigger-than-expected increase in
U.S. gasoline stocks, compounding negative sentiment from
worldwide equities that pushed fuel prices to 6-1/2-year lows.
U.S. crude settled down 1.8 percent at $38.60 a
barrel while Brent crude futures were last down 0.3
percent at $43.07.
Copper, often considered a proxy for Chinese and
global economic activity, was down 2.9 percent while prices of
gold, traditionally a safe-haven asset, were off 1.2
percent.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London, Saikat
Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Giles Elgood and Nick
Zieminski)