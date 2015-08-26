GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks snap losing streak but oil and bonds decline

* Wall Street closes significantly higher after late rally
* S&P, Dow, Nasdaq show best performances since 2011
* European stocks ended down
* Commodities: oil, copper and gold decline
* Dollar trades up, long-dated U.S. treasuries turn lower
(Updates with U.S. market close)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Aug 26 Wall Street rebounded sharply
on Wednesday after six straight days of large declines caused by
China worries, while long-dated bond prices fell after a top
Federal Reserve official scaled back expectations of a September
rate increase.
The dollar rebounded for a second straight session as firmer
U.S. stocks and a recouping of some losses in European shares
reduced the need to buy safe-haven currencies such as the yen.
Oil prices fell, however, after a drawdown in U.S. crude
stockpiles was offset by a larger-than-expected build in
gasoline.
Influential New York Fed President William Dudley said
earlier in the day that a rate increase next month seems less
appropriate given the threat posed to the U.S. economy by recent
global market turmoil.
Stocks were choppy for much of the day even though investors
viewed the hint of caution about rate hikes as reassuring, but
stocks gained momentum in the late afternoon, led by a big
increase in the S&P 500 technology sector.
Bets about the timing of a rate increase was secondary to
speculation about the timing of an end to the recent sell-off,
said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors Inc
in San Antonio.
"This rally took a lot of people by surprise. A lot of
people were anticipating the last half of the day would roll
over and fall off and that hasn't happened. You could see the
buying accelerating at mid-day and people saying I'm wrong and
starting to cover their shorts," said Matousek. "You have the
shorter-term guys moving the market."
At 30, the CBOE Market Volatility Index still
indicated significant uncertainty, although the "fear index" was
well below Monday's 6-1/2 year peak of 53.3.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 619.07 points,
or 3.95 percent, to 16,285.51, the S&P 500 gained 72.9
points, or 3.9 percent, to 1,940.51 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 191.05 points, or 4.24 percent, to 4,697.54.
The Dow and the S&P notched up their biggest daily gains
since November 2011 and Nasdaq had its biggest one-day jump
since August that year. But several investors cautioned that the
market's weak spell may not yet be over.
"We have an optimism that the sky is not falling today. It
doesn't mean it's not going to fall tomorrow," said Adam Sarhan,
chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
Traders unplugged earlier bets that were based on the view
that an imminent rate increase will make short-dated Treasuries
lag. The exit from these "curve flatteners" spurred the 30-year
yield to its highest in 2-1/2 weeks.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, was up 0.7 percent.
In late trading, the euro was down 1.6 percent at $1.1335
, hurt by comments from a senior European Central Bank
official. Peter Praet said the risk of the ECB missing its
inflation target has increased because of falling commodity
prices and weakness in some overseas economies.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index of major companies
closed down 1.9 percent in a choppy trading day. China's key
share indexes also ended lower after attempts to move higher
were slapped back by waves of selling, reflecting hopes for more
government and central bank support.
The Shanghai Composite Index had ended down 1.3
percent, its fifth straight day in the red.
Despite China's struggles, Asia markets had some bright
spots. Japan's Nikkei saw a 3.2 percent jump and Korea's
KOSPI showed its biggest jump in two years with a 2.6
percent increase.
U.S. crude oil settled down 1.8 percent at $38.60 a
barrel while Brent crude settled down 0.2 percent at
$43.14.
Copper, often considered a proxy for Chinese and
global economic activity, was down 2.6 percent while prices of
gold, traditionally a safe-haven asset, were off 1.5
percent.
(Additional reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco,
Richard Leong and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York, Sujata
Rao in London, Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Steve Orlofsky)