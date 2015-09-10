GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip on growth concerns, but oil rallies

* Europe dips as world stocks fall for first time in 3 days
* Wall St climbs on Apple, energy rebound
* Kiwi dollar drops as NZ central bank signals more cuts
* Brazil's real tumbles after downgrade
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Global equity markets outside
the U.S fell on Thursday as concerns about the economies of
China and Japan cast a cloud over the world growth picture,
though Wall Street rose, due in part to a rebound in oil prices.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares snapped a
three-day rally to close down 1.4 percent, following a
disappointing session in Asia.
Wall Street went against the grain with an advance as Apple
shares rebounded and the rise in oil prices boosted the
energy sector.
The dollar was was down 0.53 percent at 95.50 against
a basket of major currencies as investors mulled whether recent
volatility, amid a slowdown in China and other world markets,
would prevent the U.S. Federal Reserve from raising U.S.
interest rates next week.
"The two questions are Chinese weakness and the Fed rate
hike, obviously next week, we will know about the Fed," said
Stephen Freedman, senior investment strategist at UBS Wealth
Management America in New York.
"China is going to take some time for people to distinguish
between an extended soft patch or somewhat more of a hard
landing."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 144.41 points,
or 0.89 percent, to 16,397.98, the S&P 500 gained 18.17
points, or 0.94 percent, to 1,960.21 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 56.32 points, or 1.18 percent, to 4,812.85.
The latest policy responses to signs of stuttering global
growth came as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut its benchmark
rate by 25 basis points and signaled more would follow if
China's economy slows further. The Kiwi dollar was down
1.27 percent to $0.6305.
Risks concerning Chinese growth had already been highlighted
as producer prices in China fell for a 42nd straight month and
car sales dropped, highlighting the strains on the world's No. 2
economy.
MSCI's all-country world stock index
advanced 0.19 percent.
Japan's main gauge of capital spending also unexpectedly
fell for a second straight month, data from July showed,
highlighting its economic struggles.
Tokyo's Nikkei fell 2.5 percent. Chinese stocks
ended down also, falling more than 1 percent
each. Hong Kong and Australian stocks both
lost more than 2 percent.
The emerging market woes were not confined to Asia.
Standard & Poor's stripped Brazil of its investment-grade
credit rating on Wednesday, further hampering President Dilma
Rousseff's efforts to regain market trust and pull Latin
America's largest economy from recession.
Financial markets are betting that Russia, South Africa,
Turkey and Colombia could all be next in line for "junk" debt
status. The Brazilian real tumbled to the lowest since
2002 and was last at 3.8441 per dollar.
MSCI's all-country gauge of Asia Pacific shares outside of
Japan lost 1.3 percent while its emerging
markets index lost 0.2 percent.
Brent crude oil, which has halved in price in little
over a year, climbed 2.3 percent to $48.67 per barrel and WTI
U.S. crude jumped 3.4 percent at $45.65 a barrel as
strong U.S. demand for gasoline overshadowed increased crude
inventories.
