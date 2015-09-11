GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slumps on Goldman call, stocks dip before Fed meeting

* Fed rate decision next week hangs in the balance
* Goldman slashes oil forecasts, crude falls 3 pct
* Dollar drifts before possible U.S. rate hike
(Adds U.S. market open, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Crude oil fell about 3 percent
on Friday after Goldman Sachs slashed its price forecast through
next year, while global equity markets slid on worries over the
economic outlook and whether the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates next week.
A drop in U.S. consumer sentiment in September to its lowest
in a year also weighed on Wall Street, as the University of
Michigan's preliminary reading for the month slid to 85.7,
compared with the final reading of 91.9 in August.
It was also much lower than the median forecast of 91.2 of
economists polled by Reuters.
"This is the first survey to reflect what people are
feeling" about the economic slowdown in China and the U.S. stock
market's recent sell-off, said Phil Orlando, chief equity
strategist at Federated Investors in New York. "At least in the
near-term it's going to create some dislocation."
Stocks in Europe and on Wall Street fell, with the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.70 percent
to 1,405.14 and MSCI's all-country world stock index
down 0.39 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 59.33 points,
or 0.36 percent, to 16,271.07. The S&P 500 slid 11.21
points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,941.08 and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 32.12 points, or 0.67 percent, to 4,764.13.
Wall Street's most influential voice in oil trading, Goldman
Sachs, slashed its 2016 forecast for U.S. crude to $45 a barrel
from $57 previously, and Brent to $49.50 down from $62, citing
oversupply and concerns over China's economy.
Citing "operational stress" as a growing downside risk to
its forecast, Goldman said while not its base case, crude could
fall further to near $20 a barrel.
U.S. crude futures' front-month contract was down
$1.66 at $44.26 a barrel. The front-month in Brent, the
global benchmark for oil, was off $1.60 at $47.29.
U.S. Treasury prices gained as stocks fell and as investors
focused on whether the Fed will raise rates for the first time
in almost a decade when its policy-makers meet next week.
"It's all about whether the Fed indicates that they are
going to do some kind of tightening," said Tom di Galoma, head
of rates and credit trading at ED&F Man Capital Markets in New
York.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 13/32 in
price to yield 2.1741 percent.
"The knee-jerk reaction on the Fed lift-off is negative,"
Orlando said. "We think the Fed lift-off is a positive for the
economy and stocks, because it means the Fed is rubber-stamping
the fact they truly believe the economy is strong enough."
The dollar was little changed in thin, listless trading
ahead of next week's Fed meeting.
The dollar index, a basket of currencies valued
against the dollar, fell 0.06 percent to 95.400.
The dollar's biggest gains included a 0.40 percent increase
against the Swiss franc, which weakened to more than 1.10
francs per euro for the first time since the Swiss National Bank
lifted a currency cap last January.
(Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)