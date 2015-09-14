GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks give up gains as Fed concerns weigh

(Updates prices, changes dateline from previous LONDON)

* Stocks slip on caution before Fed meeting

* Oil falls on prospect of weaker demand

* Dollar choppy; euro slips, yen up

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Sept 14 Wall Street and European shares retreated on Monday and oil prices fell as investors positioned for a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week that could see interest rates rise for the first time since 2006.

Further dragging risk assets lower, growth in China's investment and factory output missed forecasts in August, adding to softer data that raised the chances that economic growth may dip below 7 percent in the third quarter for the first time since the global financial crisis.

The U.S. dollar bounced back after hitting a near three-week low against a basket of major currencies with investors squarely fixed on whether interest rates would be kept at their record lows until at least December.

Wall Street fell with commodity-related sectors weighing the most. The only S&P 500 sector in the black was utilities , which is often bid when government bond yields seem unattractive.

"The uncertainty is so high in regard to the (Fed)announcement ... it leaves investors a little bit paralyzed relative to what to do in anticipation," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 87.47 points, or 0.53 percent, to 16,345.62, the S&P 500 lost 11.04 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,950.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.39 points, or 0.55 percent, to 4,795.95.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares finished 0.5 percent lower and a broad gauge of stocks across the world was down 0.3 percent.

The combination of worries about slowing Chinese and global growth and higher U.S. borrowing costs have weighed on markets for weeks, although concern about the potential impact on economic health means many economists see no "liftoff" in U.S. interest rates until next year.

However, others expect the Fed to raise rates as a confirmation that the U.S. economy is in a strong enough position to not warrant emergency measures from the central bank.

The U.S. dollar hit an almost three-week low against a basket of currencies but the index was last up almost 0.1 percent. [ID:nL5N11K2F7

The greenback dipped 0.5 percent against the yen, which last traded at 119.92 to the dollar. The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.1322.

LONG-END LITTLE CHANGED

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds lost initial gains in price and were last down 1/32 in price to yield 2.945 percent, from a yield of 2.944 percent late on Friday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 2/32 in price to yield 2.178 percent, from a yield of 2.183 percent late Friday.

Brent crude oil fell more than 3 percent and U.S. crude dropped 1.7 percent, dragged by a tumble in gasoline prices, although data indicating the biggest draw since June at the delivery point for U.S. crude tempered some losses.

Gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange slumped more than 4 percent.

Copper turned lower on worries over demand from China and caution ahead of the Fed meeting. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 1.5 percent to $5,290.50 a tonne.

Gold ticked up less than 0.1 percent to $1,108.10 an ounce. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)