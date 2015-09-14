GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks give up gains as Fed concerns weigh

(Updates prices, changes dateline from previous LONDON)
* Stocks slip on caution before Fed meeting
* Oil falls on prospect of weaker demand
* Dollar choppy; euro slips, yen up
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Wall Street and European
shares retreated on Monday and oil prices fell as investors
positioned for a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week
that could see interest rates rise for the first time since
2006.
Further dragging risk assets lower, growth in China's
investment and factory output missed forecasts in August, adding
to softer data that raised the chances that economic growth may
dip below 7 percent in the third quarter for the first time
since the global financial crisis.
The U.S. dollar bounced back after hitting a near three-week
low against a basket of major currencies with investors squarely
fixed on whether interest rates would be kept at their record
lows until at least December.
Wall Street fell with commodity-related sectors weighing the
most. The only S&P 500 sector in the black was utilities
, which is often bid when government bond yields seem
unattractive.
"The uncertainty is so high in regard to the
(Fed)announcement ... it leaves investors a little bit paralyzed
relative to what to do in anticipation," said Mark Luschini,
chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 87.47 points,
or 0.53 percent, to 16,345.62, the S&P 500 lost 11.04
points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,950.01 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 26.39 points, or 0.55 percent, to 4,795.95.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
finished 0.5 percent lower and a broad gauge of stocks across
the world was down 0.3 percent.
The combination of worries about slowing Chinese and global
growth and higher U.S. borrowing costs have weighed on markets
for weeks, although concern about the potential impact on
economic health means many economists see no "liftoff" in U.S.
interest rates until next year.
However, others expect the Fed to raise rates as a
confirmation that the U.S. economy is in a strong enough
position to not warrant emergency measures from the central
bank.
The U.S. dollar hit an almost three-week low against a
basket of currencies but the index was last up almost 0.1
percent. [ID:nL5N11K2F7
The greenback dipped 0.5 percent against the yen,
which last traded at 119.92 to the dollar. The euro was
down 0.2 percent at $1.1322.
LONG-END LITTLE CHANGED
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds lost initial gains
in price and were last down 1/32 in price to yield 2.945
percent, from a yield of 2.944 percent late on Friday. Benchmark
10-year Treasury notes were up 2/32 in price to
yield 2.178 percent, from a yield of 2.183 percent late Friday.
Brent crude oil fell more than 3 percent and U.S.
crude dropped 1.7 percent, dragged by a tumble in
gasoline prices, although data indicating the biggest
draw since June at the delivery point for U.S. crude tempered
some losses.
Gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange slumped
more than 4 percent.
Copper turned lower on worries over demand from China and
caution ahead of the Fed meeting. Three-month copper on the
London Metal Exchange slipped 1.5 percent to $5,290.50 a
tonne.
Gold ticked up less than 0.1 percent to $1,108.10 an
ounce.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)