GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks end worst quarter in four years on upbeat note

* Oil rises as Russia bombs Syria, U.S. faces hurricane
* Bond prices fall ahead of September jobs report
* Dollar gets private sector jobs-data lift as euro sags
(Adds U.S. market open, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 30 The dollar gained and global
equity markets rallied on Wednesday, adding an upbeat note to an
otherwise dismal third quarter on hope the commodities rout has
run its course.
Major equity indexes around the world declined more than 10
percent over the quarter, pulled down by fears of a global
economic slowdown brought on by slower growth in China, which
also took its toll on commodities.
Still, analysts questioned the strength of the equity
market's rally.
"People looked at yesterday's market as maybe setting a
near-term bottom," said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund
LibertyView Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"Whether it can hold, that's been the problem. It's going to
a test to see whether we can get one or two solid days of
gains."
Major European indices rose more than 2 percent, and stocks
on Wall Street jumped more than 1 percent. The FTSEuroFirst 300
index rose 2.5 percent, while MSCI's all-country world
index rose 1.75 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 207.15 points,
or 1.29 percent, to 16,256.28. The S&P 500 gained 27.13
points, or 1.44 percent, to 1,911.22 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 80.04 points, or 1.77 percent, to 4,597.37.
The Nasdaq biotech index, which had skidded 13.5
percent over the past five days, rose 3.2 percent on Wednesday
even as it posted a 19.8 loss for the quarter.
"You're starting to see some of the first real buying at
what's really pretty dramatically reduced prices in some
sectors," Meckler said.
Shares in mining and trading firm Glencore, which
plummeted on Monday along with commodity prices, jumped 14.1
percent after it sought to reassure investors over its debt. Its
shares had risen 17 percent on Tuesday.
The dollar got a lift from American private-sector jobs
data, which bolstered bets a hike in U.S. interest rates will
come in 2015, while the euro fell back on a report euro zone
inflation had turned negative.
U.S. private employers added 200,000 jobs in September,
beating forecasts in a report that suggests jobs growth may be
sufficient for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later
this year, according to the ADP National Employment Report.
The dollar index, a basket of major trading partner
currencies, rose 0.45 percent for the day and was on track for a
0.7 percent gain for the three months ending Wednesday.
The euro fell against the dollar by 0.67 percent to $1.1170
.
Euro zone prices fell by 0.1 percent on an annual basis in
September after rising 0.1 percent last month, feeding
speculation the European Central Bank will expand or extend its
bond buying as the Fed prepares to raise rates.
U.S. government debt fell, but the market was limited as
traders refrained from making major bets ahead of Friday's U.S.
non-farm payrolls report for September, which may influence the
Fed's timeline for hiking interest rates.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
3/32 in price to yield 2.0649 percent.
Oil prices were mixed on concerns that an escalation in the
Syrian conflict after Russia started air strikes against Islamic
State and the approach of a hurricane on the U.S. East Coast
could curb oil production in the near future.
Brent crude oil was up 9 cents at $48.32 a barrel,
heading for a 9 percent fall this month.
U.S. crude fell 10 cents to $45.13 a barrel, on
course to end September down 7 percent.
Thomson Reuters Jefferies CRB Index of 19
commodity prices rose 0.24 percent.
(Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever in London, reporting by
Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski)