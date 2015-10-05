GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil gains as Russia set to meet with producers; stock markets up

* Wall Street ends sharply higher, extends rebound
* Gold near flat
* Oil up as Russia willing to meet other producers
(Updates with U.S. markets closing levels)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 5 Oil prices jumped after Russia
said it was ready to meet with other producers to discuss the
market, while world stock indexes rose with commodity-related
shares amid a backdrop of low global interest rates.
The S&P 500 rose for a fifth straight session for the first
time this year, helped by increases of more than 2 percent in
S&P's energy, materials and industrials
indexes.
The S&P health index, up just 0.3 percent,
underperformed the broader market with biotechs falling as
sector sentiment tumbled alongside shares of Canada's Valeant
Pharmaceuticals and after industry complaints
the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement falls short on patent
protection for drugs.
Valent's U.S. shares slid 10.3 percent to $163.46.
News that Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management disclosed a
roughly 1 percent stake worth $2.5 billion in GE lifted
GE's stock 5.3 percent to $26.82, the biggest positive influence
on the S&P 500.
"The market was a bit oversold," said Stephen Massocca,
chief investment officer at Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San
Francisco. "Energy stocks are very oversold so they're a big
contributor to the rally today. Commodity names seem to be
catching a bit of a bid. We're still looking for low interest
rates and the Fed to be on hold for a while."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 304.06 points,
or 1.85 percent, to 16,776.43, the S&P 500 gained 35.69
points, or 1.83 percent, to 1,987.05 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 73.49 points, or 1.56 percent, to 4,781.26.
European stocks surged, with the FTSEuroFirst 300 index
in Europe ending up 3 percent. Data showing euro zone
business activity grew at its weakest pace in four months during
September reinforced expectations monetary policy backdrop will
remain equity-friendly.
MSCI's all-country world index was up 1.9
percent.
RUSSIA
Oil prices climbed after the news on Russia, with Brent
settling at $49.25 a barrel, up $1.12 or 2.3 percent.
and U.S. oil's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude up 72
cents, or 1.6 percent, to settle at $46.26.
Russia, one of the world's top three oil producers, said it
was prepared to meet OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers to discuss
the market if such a meeting is called.
Moscow had been unwilling in the past to cut its oil output
to support prices.
The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies on
renewed investor risk appetite in the wake of a disappointing
U.S. jobs report.
A U.S. rate hike is expected to boost the dollar by driving
investment flows into the United States. While the dollar has
previously weakened on expectations for later Fed rate hikes,
the greater risk appetite took precedence on Monday.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against
a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.26 percent at
96.081, marking a recovery from a nearly two-week low of 95.218
hit Friday
Before Friday's jobs data, the Fed had been widely expected
to raise U.S. interest rates by year-end. It decided not to
change its policy path in September.
ASIA, BONDS
Japan's Nikkei ended the day up 1.6 percent, while
Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.
Analysts said the Bank of Japan could ease policy as soon as
this week, though action at its Oct. 30 meeting may be more
likely.
In the bond market, U.S. Treasuries prices fell, with
benchmark yields climbing from their lowest since April, as weak
services sector data supported the view that the Fed is unlikely
to raise rates soon, spurring investors to move into stocks from
bonds.
The Institute for Supply Management said its gauge on U.S.
services industries fell to its lowest level since June.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down
20/32 in price to yield 2.059 percent, up 7 basis points from
late Friday. The 10-year yield touched 1.904 percent on Friday,
which was its lowest since late April, according to Reuters
data.
Gold was little changed, as profit-taking set in after a
rally. Spot gold had turned down 0.1 percent at $1,136.11
an ounce. Copper prices jumped.
(Additional reporting by Sam Forgione and Sinead Carew in New
York and Nigel Stephenson in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum
and Cynthia Osterman)