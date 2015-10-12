GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed keeps US dollar on the defensive, stocks steady

(Adds headline tag)

* U.S. dollar dips on expectations Fed holds rates this year

* Oil prices fall back

* U.S. stocks steady ahead of corporate earnings

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Oct 12 The U.S. dollar fell on Monday and gold continued to rise as markets priced the possibility that the Federal Reserve would not begin a tightening cycle this year, while U.S. stocks opened little changed.

Speaking at the annual autumn meeting of the IMF and World Bank in Lima, Peru on Sunday, Federal Reserve vice-chairman, Stanley Fischer, said policymakers are still likely to raise interest rates this year but that is "an expectation, not a commitment", and could change if the global economy pushes the U.S. economy further off course.

Crude oil futures fell nearly 2.0 percent, after gaining almost 9.0 percent last week, while Brent also slipped but remained comfortably above $50 a barrel.

Oil has been on a roller-coaster ride over the last few weeks, recovering from six-year lows. North Sea Brent crude dropped to almost $42 a barrel in August, from a peak above $115 in June 2014, but then rallied back to an intraday high of $54.05 on Friday.

The U.S. bond market was closed for the Columbus Day holiday.

U.S. stocks were little changed in muted trading on Monday as investors paused before a busy week of quarterly results from U.S. banks and other major industrial companies.

On Wall Street, major stock indexes were little changed but utility stocks, often traded in lieu of bonds due to their perceived lower risk and high dividends, outperformed with a 1.1 percent advance on the S&P 500 utilities index.

JPMorgan reports earnings on Tuesday, with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup posting results through the week.

The energy sector was the biggest decliner among the major S&P sectors as crude oil prices slipped. Chevron's 1.2 percent fall to $88.56 made it the biggest drag on the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI.

Health stocks were down after Eli Lilly said it was scrapping an experimental heart drug and taking a related charge in the current quarter. [ID:nL3N12C3JC}

With uncertainty about the path the Fed will take at the two policy meetings left this year and whether the global economy is getting traction, traders will turn their attention towards earnings this week as focus shifts to fundamentals.

"Earnings are now going to give investors a little more evidence of what's really going on," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in New Jersey.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.16 points, or 0.08 percent, to 17,097.65, the S&P 500 lost 1.27 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,013.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.17 points, or 0.02 percent, to 4,831.64.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index both fell slightly after rallying last week. MSCI's all-country world equity index was down 0.1 percent.

Chinese stocks jumped over 3.0 percent in heavy volume to end at their highest since Aug. 21. China's central bank took fresh steps to inject liquidity into the economy and said the stock market's correction "is almost over."

Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

GREENBACK REMAINS WEAK

The U.S. dollar index edged lower, trading near its lowest in almost a month.

The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.1368 and the yen 0.2 percent stronger at 119.96 to the greenback.

China's yuan firmed as far as 6.3175 to the dollar, its strongest since the Aug. 11 devaluation.

"We could get some further weakness in the dollar versus the euro and yen, but those two are mainly along for the ride. Most of the weakness will be concentrated on emerging currencies, said Stephen Gallo, a strategist with BMO in London.

Spot gold rose 0.4 percent after gaining 1.6 percent last week.

Copper rose following a more than 3.0 percent gain last week after production cuts by Glencore boosted base metals, but analysts warned the shift in output may not be enough to offset weak demand growth in China. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)