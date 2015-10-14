GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar skid on weak U.S. economic data

* Wall St slides on weak data, mixed bank earnings
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 14 Global equity markets slid for
a second day and the dollar sank to a seven-week low on
Wednesday as weak U.S. retail sales and a drop in producer
prices boosted expectations the Federal Reserve will not raise
interest rates until next year.
Mixed earnings from major U.S. banks, limp inflation figures
from China and further declines in commodities also helped
dampen the appetite for stocks and the dollar.
U.S. retail sales rose 0.1 percent last month as cheaper
gasoline weighed on service station receipts, while sales in
August were revised down to unchanged from a prior rise of 0.2
percent, the Commerce Department said.
In a separate report, producer prices fell 0.5 percent last
month, the largest drop since January, the Labor Department
said. The index fell 1.1 percent in the 12 months through
September, its eighth straight 12-month decrease.
The two reports suggested the U.S. economy may be losing
momentum in the face of slowing global growth and a strong
dollar. U.S. job growth braked sharply in the past two months.
"There's some disappointment about the retail number and the
mixed picture in banks," said Rick Meckler, president of hedge
fund LibertyView Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, New
Jersey.
"We're in that point where we rallied off the low and the
next step is less certain. The corporate earnings will probably
help decide it, but we're only at the beginning of the reporting
period," Meckler said.
The reaction to retail sales may be overdone, as on a
year-over-year basis, the data shows the American consumer is
doing just fine, said Russell Price, senior economist at
Ameriprise Financial Services Inc in Troy, Michigan.
"The solid consumer story remains in place," Price said.
"We've hit a little bit of softness with hiring and
manufacturing activity, but I think those are relatively
temporary factors," he said.
MSCI's all-country world index of the equity
performance of 46 countries fell 0.32 percent, while the
pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index in Europe closed
down 0.8 percent at 1,405.78.
Stocks on Wall Street declined, with the Dow pulled sharply
lower on an earnings warning from Wal-Mart Stores Inc
that cut its share price 10 percent to $60.03, its worse one-day
performance in more than 17 years.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 157.14
points, or 0.92 percent, to 16,924.75. The S&P 500 fell
9.45 points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,994.24 and the Nasdaq
Composite lost 13.76 points, or 0.29 percent, to
4,782.85.
Of the three big U.S. banks that have posted earnings, only
Wells Fargo & Co managed to increase revenue. JPMorgan
shares fell 2.5 percent to $59.99, a day after the bank
reported third-quarter results that fell short of estimates.
Wells Fargo fell 0.7 percent to $51.50, while Bank of
America rose 0.8 percent to $15.64 after the bank
reported a profit, compared with a year-earlier loss.
The dollar fell to a seven-week low against a basket of
currencies as signs of slowing growth may cause Fed policymakers
to abandon plans for a possible rate increase later this year.
"The dollar is weakening because of the expectations that a
Fed rate hike is being pushed further and further out," said
Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street
Global Advisors' U.S. Intermediary Business in Boston.
The dollar index was last down 0.85 percent at
93.957. Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.77 percent, to 118.81
yen, while the euro reached a 3-1/2-week high against the
greenback. It was last up 0.84 percent at $1.1471.
Oil eased further below $50 a barrel, falling for a third
day on concern a supply glut will persist and demand will slow
as economic growth moderates in No. 2 consumer China.
Brent crude fell 9 cents to settle at $49.15 a
barrel. Prices have more than halved from June 2014. U.S. crude
settled down 2 cents at $46.64 a barrel.
U.S. Treasury yields slumped to their lowest levels in over
a week on views the Fed will delay a rate hike.
Rates futures showed traders anticipate the first Fed rate
increase since 2006 would occur at the Federal Open Market
Committee meeting in April 2016.
Prices on 10-year Treasuries were up 21/32 to
yield 1.9806 percent.
