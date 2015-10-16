GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rise after data; oil up in choppy trade

* Benchmark S&P 500 set for third week of gains

* Euro zone inflation in negative territory

* Bets on more ECB stimulus weigh euro, lift dollar (Updates trading, adds comments, changes dateline; previous LONDON)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Oct 16 World stocks markets rose to a two-month high on Friday, while the dollar ticked higher, boosted by views that the European Central Bank may provide more stimulus to the euro zone economy.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index traded at two-month highs and was on track for a third week of gains.

General Electric helped keep buoy the index with a 1.3 percent gain after reporting results, but other industrials like Honeywell fell, as did stocks in the energy sector.

"Right now, the trade is a risk relief rally, people buying back the risk they sold earlier in the month," said Paul Zemsky, chief investment officer, multi-asset strategies and solutions at Voya Investment Management in New York.

On earnings, Zemsky said "expectations have been depressed so far it seems almost certain we'll have a positive surprise."

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 59.83 points, or 0.35 percent, to 17,201.58, the S&P 500 gained 5.77 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,029.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.44 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,879.54.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.7 percent after closing 1.4 percent higher Thursday. For the week, the index was little changed, after a 4.4 percent advance in the preceding week.

An MSCI gauge of stocks in top world markets ticked up 0.2 percent, on track to close at its highest since mid-August.

EURO SOFT, YEN PARES GAINS

Annual inflation in the euro zone turned negative in September due to sharply lower energy prices, maintaining pressure on the ECB to increase its asset purchases to boost prices.

The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.1355 and was little changed for the week.

"In the near term, the dollar could gain further against the euro as there's more speculation about more (quantitative easing) from the ECB," said Lee Ferridge, State Street Global Markets' head of macro strategy, North America, in Boston.

Against the yen, the greenback advanced 0.6 percent to buy 119.53, though it still remained the strongest week for the yen in the past six.

The dollar index, which values the greenback against a basket of six major counterparts, was up 0.3 percent at 94.693.

Oil prices inched higher in volatile trading, as short covering fueled a modest rally after four days of sharp losses.

The December contract for Brent, the new front month for the global crude benchmark, was up 0.3 percent from its Thursday settlement, trading near $50 a barrel. U.S. crude's front-month was up 0.7 percent near $47 per barrel.

U.S. 30-year Treasury yields dipped on views the outlook for inflation appeared weak, while short-dated yields edged up.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 3/32 in price to yield 2.0316 percent, from 2.021 percent late Thursday.

London copper fell 0.8 percent and spot gold was down 0.2 percent.

(Additional reporting by Barani Krishnan, Richard Leong and Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)