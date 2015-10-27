GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks retreat ahead of Apple, Fed; oil drop continues

* BASF warning weighs on European shares
* Oil weakened by demand, supply concerns
* Apple results due
* Fed policy statement set for Wednesday
(Updates with oil settlement prices, close of U.S. markets)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 27 Global equity markets retreated
for a second straight session on Tuesday as investors were
cautious ahead of earnings from Apple and a U.S. Federal Reserve
policy statement, while crude prices slumped to multi-week lows
on growing oversupply concerns.
The S&P 500 closed lower as investors awaited Apple
earnings after the closing bell in an effort to gauge global
demand. Investors were also bracing for the conclusion of the
Fed's two-day meeting on Wednesday for signs on the timing of an
interest rate hike.
"It's an incredibly busy week, with the Fed tomorrow
followed by GDP on Thursday. We are right in the heart of
earnings and the market has just run 10 percent uninterrupted,"
said Patrick Schaffer, global investment specialist at JP Morgan
Private Bank in Los Angeles.
"So ahead of a bellwether reporting tonight, why buy it?"
Prior to declines this week, the benchmark index had rallied
more than 10 percent from the end of September.
European shares fell following a profit warning from BASF
. The world's largest chemicals firm blamed struggling
emerging markets like China and Brazil.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41.62 points,
or 0.24 percent, to 17,581.43, the S&P 500 lost 5.29
points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,065.89 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 4.56 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,030.15.
MSCI's all-country world index of the equity
performance of 46 countries lost 0.57 percent, its second
straight decline, while the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300
index, tracking Europe's 300 largest companies, closed
down 1 percent.
Markets are pricing in only around a 7 percent chance the
U.S. central bank will raise rates this week and many market
participants believe the Fed will hold off until 2016, but
investors will be watching for signals the central bank might
act at its next meeting in December.
APPLE ON DECK
Apple dipped 0.6 percent to $114.55 ahead of its
results, with investors anxious to hear how many new phones it
has been selling after supplier Manz cut its guidance.
Alibaba shares climbed 4 percent to $79.44 after
the China-focused e-commerce giant reported better-than-expected
revenue.
But BASF, whose products range from car coatings to mining
acids, blamed the pressures facing major emerging markets like
China and Brazil for the profit warning that knocked its shares
5 percent lower.
Prices of 10-year Treasuries were up 8/32 to
yield 2.0317 percent after a drop in durable goods orders for
September was the latest data point to indicate the economy
slowed in the third quarter.
Oil prices fell for a third straight day, with Brent
touching a six-week low, as worries over persistent oversupply
grew ahead of U.S. data that was expected to show another
increase in crude inventories. Brent crude settled down 1.5
percent to $46.81 a barrel while U.S. crude settled 2.8 percent
lower at $43.20.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was up 0.06
percent at 96.915. The greenback had briefly dipped into
negative territory after a private gauge of U.S. consumer
confidence unexpectedly fell in October.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)