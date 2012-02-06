GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro stall alongside Greek debt deal

* Greek debt tension threatens rally in risk assets * Global stocks fall for the first session in five By Rodrigo Campos NEW YORK, Feb 6 Concern that Greece might not accept the terms of a proposed new bailout deal halted a rally in global shares on Monday and sent the euro lower, but risky assets remained resilient despite recent strong gains. U.S. stocks edged lower, tracking European equities, while a gauge of global shares hovered around break-even after four straight sessions of gains. So far this year, the S&P is up 6.9 percent and global stocks measured by MSCI have gained 8.6 percent. The day's action pointed to more conviction behind the year's gains, due in part to strong January economic data from the United States, China and Germany. "It's not surprising for the market to catch its breath after the very strong start to the year that we've seen, especially as there are still a lot of concerns about what will happen in Europe," said Bernie Schoenfeld, senior investment strategist at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New York. "We're treading water in a fairly calm market at this point, but some retracement wouldn't be surprising." The Greek debt crisis remained a concern as political leaders had not agreed to accept unpopular public wage cuts and other measures to qualify for a new round of bailout funds from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund. Greece needs the cash by March to meet big debt repayments and avoid an unruly default. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dipped 17.10 points, or 0.13 percent, to 12,845.13. The S&P 500 Index shed 0.57 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,344.33. The Nasdaq Composite fell 3.67 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,901.99. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed down 0.14 percent. Global stocks measured by MSCI were unchanged for the day. The euro pared some losses after it reached key technical levels, prompting some traders to cover their short positions. The single currency fell to a low of $1.3026 according to Reuters data and was last down 0.1 percent at $1.3125. "Headlines out of Europe are affecting sentiment on the euro. Earlier, we had hit stop losses in the euro and we saw it trim some losses. But it's more of the same," said Brian Dolan, chief currency strategist at Forex.com, as investors still awaited the outcome on Greece's debt deal. U.S. Treasuries prices edged higher, highlighting the safe-haven appeal of U.S. debt. In light, choppy trading, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 6/32, with the yield at 1.9031 percent. In commodities markets, Brent oil rose for a fifth straight session to settle at a six-month high as cold weather in Europe boosted heating fuel demand. U.S crude fell, dragged down by concerns about weak consumption and rising inventories that increased the contract's discount to Brent to more than $19 a barrel from more than $2, the largest discount since November. Brent March crude rose $1.35 to settle at $115.93 a barrel, the highest close since Aug. U.S. March crude fell 93 cents to settle at $96.91 a barrel.