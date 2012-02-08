GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil up as Greek bailout deal nears

* Euro flat after nearing 8-week high

* Greek debt talks to resume in Athens

* Global shares rise on Greek deal hopes

* Investors shrug off drop in German exports

By Herbert Lash and Richard Hubbard

NEWYORK/LONDON, Feb 8 Global stocks and crude oil rose on Wednesday on expectations a second bailout deal for Greece was close, a move that would help the country avoid a messy default and allow investors to focus on recent encouraging economic data from around the world.

Greek leaders are due to meet later to agree on a reform package that includes painful austerity measures to secure a 130-billion-euro ($172 billion) rescue from the International Monetary Fund and European Union.

The euro rose early in the session to $1.3290, its highest level since Dec. 12, before paring gains to trade near break-even.

U.S. stocks also wavered after opening but traded slightly higher as investors awaited news from Europe.

"They are pretty close on the debt talks, and it looks like the prime minister is getting the various members of his coalition in line (so) that they may actually get this done," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.

"These folks have been at it for a very long time. They have been fighting with this issue for about eighteen months, so they really do see this as, 'We have to get it right this time.'"

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 3.03 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,881.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.66 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,348.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.11 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,908.19.

Euro zone officials say the full bailout package must be agreed to by Greece and approved by the euro zone, the European Central Bank and IMF before Feb. 15.

BEYOND GREECE

Investors are keen to move past Greece and focus on evidence the outlook for global economic growth is improving and on signs from the world's major central banks they will retain easier monetary policy stances, which should support riskier assets.

The ECB's provision of nearly half a trillion euros in low-rate, long-term funds to banks in December helped prop up risk appetite with a second tender, expected to be similar in size, due at the end of the month.

The ECB and the Bank of England both hold policy meetings on Thursday, with the UK central bank expected to add an extra 50 billion pounds ($79.4 billion) of stimulus via bond purchases.

MSCI's all-country world index, a leading indicator for global equity portfolios, rose 0.5 percent and is up nearly 10 percent so far this year.

European shares hit a fresh six-month high, with cyclical stocks extending a strong run as investors became more confident economic growth would boost company earnings and eclipse concerns about Greece.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose to fresh six-month highs, up 0.2 percent at 1,075.33, for a gain of about 7.5 percent in 2012.

The mood was so buoyant that less-than-encouraging economic data did not dent it. Germany reported the steepest drop in exports for nearly three years in December, and the Bank of France said its economy would not grow at all in the first quarter of 2012.

The German data suggested Europe's dominant economy may have contracted more than thought in the fourth quarter of last year, but recent sentiment surveys pointed to only a brief dip.

"At the beginning of the year, the outlook for the German economy has improved, with the global economy picking up pace again and the uncertainty over the debt crisis easing," Commerzbank economist Ulrike Rondorf said.

Debt markets also reflected the improved risk appetite, with safe-haven German Bunds coming under pressure, although that did not affect Germany's sale of 3.3 billion euros of new five-year government bonds.

The sale drew good demand despite the optimism over a Greek deal, drawing bids for 1.8 times the amount on offer.

The impact of the ECB's efforts so far has been reflected in the yield on two-year Italian government bonds, which is now close to an eight-month low and has more than halved since late November.

Brent crude oil headed to its highest close in more than six-months, propelled by falling U.S. inventories, optimism over the prospects for a bailout for Greece and tension between Iran and the West.

Front-month Brent gained 14 cents to $116.37 a barrel, its seventh straight day of gains. It was on track for its highest close since early August.

U.S. March crude rose $1.48 to $99.89 a barrel, buoyed by an unplanned outage at a Canadian oil sands plant.

Spot gold prices fell $5.61 to $1,740.30 an ounce.