GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on Greek vote; euro dips on skepticism

* Greece passes austerity measures, boosting stocks
* Caution about Greek bailout prospects drives euro down
* Safe-haven U.S. government bonds edge up in price
By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK, Feb 13 World stocks rose
on Monday after Greece's parliament passed drastic
austerity measures to avoid a chaotic debt default, but doubts
over whether Athens will be able to live up to its promises and
secure a new rescue package killed an initial rally in the euro.
U.S. crude oil prices closed more than 2 percent higher
after Greece on Sunday approved sweeping budget cuts
in exchange for a 130 billion euro bailout from the European
Union and the International Monetary Fund.
But concerns emerged over whether the country will be able
to fulfill its tough austerity promises, keeping demand steady
for safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and driving the euro lower.
Unrest in the streets of Athens and a voting rebellion by
lawmakers of the ruling coalition suggested Greece may be on the
brink of massive social unrest, which would make it difficult
for Athens to stick to the rescue terms.
"You got that knee-jerk positive reaction (in the euro), and
that's ultimately starting to fade," said Brian Dolan, chief
currency strategist at Forex.com.
Investors are worried that Greece may fail to "meet the
targets it's setting itself, and that we're going to be seeing a
replay of this several months down the road," he added.
The euro edged 0.1 percent lower against the dollar
to $1.319, after rising as high as $1.328 earlier.
On Wall Street, bank shares led U.S. stocks higher, after
the S&P 500 on Friday posted its largest decline so far this
year. The S&P is up more than 25 percent from its October lows.
"That the (Greek) deal was approved really reduces a lot of
the tension over the euro zone, but it was expected and on a
short-term basis we're very done to the upside," said Yu-Dee
Chang, chief trader of ACE Investments in McLean, Virginia.
"That's why we went up and then backed off this morning. I'm
cautious because there could be a short-term correction."
The Dow Jones industrial average ended 72.81 points,
or 0.57 percent, higher at 12,874.04, while the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index rose 9.13 points, or 0.68 percent, to
1,351.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 27.51
points, or 0.95 percent, to 2,931.39.
World stocks climbed 0.75 percent according to the MSCI
All-Country World Index, while Europe's
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares ended up 0.71
percent. The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index closed up 0.5
percent after being up more than 1 percent earlier.
Emerging market stocks jumped 1.1 percent according to a
benchmark MSCI index.
U.S. crude oil Climbed 2.27 percent to settle at
$100.91 a barrel.
INVESTORS CAUTIOUS
Bond investors remained cautious, however, with Treasuries
prices seesawing between negative and positive during most of
the session.
Prices of benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
were up 2/32 points late in the day, sending their yield down to
1.97 percent.
Fueling investor concern is a March 20 deadline for Greece
to meet debt repayments of 14.5 billion euros. The ruling
coalition of Prime Minister Luca Papademos needs to secure
bailout funds before that, but EU leaders want to see details on
how the promised budget savings will be achieved.
The focus is now on Wednesday's meeting of euro-zone finance
ministers, who are supposed to decide on the rescue package.
Prices of U.S. municipal bonds were unchanged after
President Barack Obama proposed limiting tax breaks given to
high-earners who invest in those securities.
"I don't know how much traction (Obama's proposal) is going
to get," said Dan Berger, senior market strategist at Municipal
Market Data, a unit of Thomson Reuters. "If there's any impact
on munis it's going to be very small. We'll have to see how the
Street reacts to this; they may treat it as the same recycled
idea from last year."