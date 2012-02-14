GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro fall on tepid U.S. retail sales

* Slower gains in U.S. retail sales dampen expectations
* Stocks, euro fall after retail sales data
* Bonds reverse course to rise on retail sales number
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 14 World stocks retreated on
Tuesday, a day after a U.S. equities benchmark notched an almost
seven-month high, and the euro slipped after U.S. retail sales
rose less than expected in January.
The S&P 500 index has risen more than 25 percent from its
recent low in early October. The retails sales data on Tuesday
curbed the appetite for risky assets and added to concerns
stemming from Moody's credit downgrade late Monday on six euro
zone countries and its credit warning on France, Britain and
Austria.
Retail sales increased 0.4 percent, the Commerce Department
said, less than the 0.7 percent rise expected by economists
polled by Reuters. However, core retail sales, which exclude
autos, gasoline and building materials, climbed 0.7 percent in
January.
The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar
after the data, while government debt posted slight gains. The
single currency fell 0.1 percent to $1.3176.
The dollar hit a multi-month high against the yen on Tuesday
as the Bank of Japan boosted its asset-buying program,
"The headline number was a little weaker than expected but
the core figure was better, so net-net it was not entirely a
negative report," said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX
research at brokerage GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"We're still seeing month-on-month growth, and the data
shows that the U.S. consumer is slowly but surely getting back
on track," Schlossberg said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 30.81
points, or 0.24 percent, at 12,843.23. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 5.01 points, or 0.37 percent, at
1,346.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 12.59
points, or 0.43 percent, at 2,918.80.
The broad MSCI all-country world equity index
slid 0.6 percent to 324.70, while the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.2
percent to a provisional close of 1,069.84 points.
European shares initially traded in the red in response to
the Moody's warnings and downgrades late Monday. In addition to
warning that it could cut the top-tier credit ratings of France,
Britain and Austria, Moody's downgraded its ratings on Italy,
Portugal, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia and Malta.
Stocks in Europe briefly rebounded after key data on
economic sentiment in Germany, Europe's largest economy,
bolstered hopes that the country was recovering, and a strong
Italian bond sale added to signs that financing pressures were
being contained.
The dollar hit a multi-month high against the yen as the
Bank of Japan boosted its asset-buying program. The dollar
traded as high as 78.46 yen, surging more than 1 percent
to its strongest since Nov. 1, according to data from Reuters
and EBS.
The BoJ's boost to its asset-buying "played up concerns
about the outlook for the Japanese economy," said Joe Manimbo,
senior market analyst with Travelex Global Payments in
Washington, D.C. "That could keep door open for further easing
down the road."
German Bund futures reversed earlier losses to turn
positive, with traders citing negative headlines on Greece
circulating in the market.
Bund futures were 15 ticks higher at 138.38,
having bounced off session lows of 137.89 hit in the wake of a
well-received Italian bond auction.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
10/32 in price to yield 1.94 percent.
Brent crude oil fell slightly on Tuesday, weighed by the
U.S. retail sales data and euro zone debt worries after the
Moody's ratings warnings. Brent crude futures fell 5
cents to $117.88 a barrel. U.S. crude rose 45 cents to
$101.36 a barrel.
Spot gold prices fell 33 cents to $1,721.50 an ounce.