GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro dips but shares mostly firm on economic data

By Herbert Lash and Richard Hubbard
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 15 Global shares
firmed on Wednesday as signs of economic resilience in Europe
and underlying strength in the U.S. economy offset concerns
about the uncertain prospects for a bailout of Greece, a
challenge that weighed on the euro.
Overall U.S. industrial output was unexpectedly flat in
January, but the second straight month of gains in the
manufacturing component pointed to a strengthening economy, data
from the Federal Reserve showed.
"Clearly the headline (overall) number is disappointing.
However, the healthy upward revision to December on balance is
offsetting some of the headline disappointment," said Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington.
"Overall the vast majority of data recently has been
positive, so I am not too concerned about this one outlier."
Also lifting sentiment was a New York Federal Reserve report
that showed a gauge of manufacturing in New York state picked up
in February to its highest level in more than 1-1/2 years,
although the pace of new orders slowed.
The Dow and S&P 500 traded near break-even, but the
tech-heavy Nasdaq was higher on better-than-expected earnings
from Comcast Corp and another surge in Apple Inc
.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 37.09
points, or 0.29 percent, at 12,841.19. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 0.52 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,351.02.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.35 points, or 0.28
percent, at 2,940.18.
While the euro zone economy shrank at the end of 2011 and
will flirt with a mild recession under the weight of the
sovereign debt crisis, strength in France and resilience in
Germany provided investors some optimism.
German gross domestic product contracted 0.2 percent in the
fourth quarter, topping forecasts, while the French economy grew
more than expected as corporate investment picked up and
domestic consumption remain solid.
But European shares pared gains after euro zone sources said
officials were considering delaying parts or even all of the
second bailout programme for Greece possibly until after the
country holds elections in April.
Bank stocks, which have been a barometer of investment
sentiment due to their exposure to euro zone debt, pared gains,
although the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index was still up
1.2 percent.
"It's a never-ending spiral of mistrust and ping pong," said
Gerard Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital. "For general
sentiment, it's quite poor."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3 percent at
1,073.36, paring earlier gains that had pushed the index of
leading European shares to a session high of 1,080.30.
The euro slid to its lowest in more than a week against the
dollar after on news of the possible delay to the bailout.
The single currency eased 0.4 percent, falling back below
$1.31 to $1.3081.
Since late December the European Central Bank has moved to
supply banks with large amounts of cheap money, the U.S. Federal
Reserve has committed to keeping rates low until 2014 and the
Bank of Japan and the Bank of England have announced further
policy easing measures to help the global economy recover.
The central bank moves have underpinned demand for equities
and helped lift the MSCI world equity index by
over nine percent for the year to date. The index was up 0.5
percent on Wednesday.
Oil hit a six-month high near $120 a barrel as concern
about supply from Iran, other Middle East producers and Africa
outweighed those about the health of the global economy.
Brent crude was up $1.55 at $118.90 a barrel. U.S.
crude rose 84 cents to $101.58.
U.S. Treasuries rose slightly on Wednesday, extended a
narrow-ranged trade tied to stock market movements and the
latest developments in Greece's attempts to secure a second
bailout.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
1/32, with the yield at 1.9327 percent.