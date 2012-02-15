GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro falls, U.S. stocks retreat as Apple falls

* Stocks fall as Fed, Apple's decline sap sentiment
* Fed minutes renew doubts about economy's strength
* Potential delay in Greek bailout sparks concern
* Oil gains on surprise drawdown in stockpiles
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The euro fell and global
shares pared gains on Wednesday after a rally that pushed Wall
Street to seven-month highs lost ground on mounting concerns
about a bailout of Greece and renewed doubts among Federal
Reserve officials about the U.S. economy.
U.S. stocks slid for the third session in four, with the
market's direction largely dictated by Apple Inc, the
world's largest company by market capitalization. After hitting
a record high, Apple closed down more than 2 percent.
A report that said Apple had asked Amazon to halt
sales of its iPad in China jolted investors, just as minutes of
the Fed's last policy meeting were released, sparking fresh risk
aversion. An Apple spokeswoman later said Amazon is not an
authorized reseller of iPads in China or the United States.
A Chinese technology firm is trying to ban shipments of
Apple's tablet in and out of the country in a legal battle over
the iPad name.
"Who would have thought that the thing that bothered the
market the most was Apple getting too high?" said Larry
McMillan, president of McMillan Analysis Corp of Morristown, New
Jersey in a report. "For the first time in quite a while, an
early rally has degenerated into after selling."
U.S. stocks hugged break-even for most the session but
retreated late in the day on Apple's decline. Apple closed down
2.3 percent to $497.67, after hitting yet another record high,
at $526.29.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 97.33
points, or 0.76 percent, at 12,780.95. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 7.27 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,343.23. The
Nasdaq Composite Index shed 16.00 points, or 0.55
percent, at 2,915.83.
The euro extended losses against the dollar, falling to a
more than one-week low, while the dollar pared losses against
the yen. The euro was down 0.5 percent at $1.3067.
A few Fed officials believed another round of central bank
bond buying would be needed before long to support the U.S.
economy, but others withheld judgment to await more data.
Global stock markets rose as data showing underlying
strength in the U.S. economy and signs of economic resilience in
Germany and France offset worries about the uncertain prospects
for a bailout of Greece.
The MSCI world equity index gained 0.2
percent.
But European shares, which had hit fresh highs on a Greek
commitment to implementing new austerity measures, pared gains
on a report euro zone officials were considering delaying the
bailout until after Greece holds elections in April.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.6 percent at
1,075.75 points. Volume was 79.2 percent of the 90-day daily
average. The index had been up as much as 1,080.30 after the
Greek commitment.
"The market does not like it - if Greece cannot get a bailout
by mid-March it effectively has a messy default," said Richard
Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, which has
$248.37 billion of assets under management. "The country must
act now to make the extra spending cuts as there is a danger of
contagion to the rest of the market if a chaotic default
occurs."
Traders said the market could fall by as much as 10 percent
if a Greek chaotic default looked certain.
Economic data provided equities an early boost.
Overall U.S. industrial output was unexpectedly flat in
January, but a second straight month of gains in the
manufacturing component pointed to a strengthening economy, data
from the Federal Reserve showed.
Safe-haven U.S. and German government bond prices rose on
the possibility of delaying the bailout.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
1/32 in price to yield 1.93 percent.
Bund futures were last up 53 ticks on the day at 139.05, and
some traders said they could push to around 140 if Greece's fate
continues to look uncertain.
Brent oil settled at an eight-month high as fears of supply
disruptions from Iran, other Middle Eastern producers and Africa
outweighed worries about the global economy.
But concerns about the outcome of Greek bailout talks in
Brussels among euro zone officials limited the day's rises.
In London, ICE April Brent crude settled at $118.93
a barrel, gaining $1.58 and posting the highest close since June
14.
U.S. March crude settled at $101.80 a barrel, gaining
$1.06, the highest close in a month. Brent's premium against its
U.S. counterpart narrowed to $16.79 at the close.
Gold was lifted by crude oil's gains as it broke ranks with
the euro and U.S. equities. While seen as a safe haven, the
metal has tracked the fortunes of riskier assets in recent
months as market turbulence caused by the debt crisis forced
investors to sell gold to cover losses elsewhere.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up
$10.40 at $1,728.10.