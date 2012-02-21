GLOBAL MARKETS-Greek deal relief tempered by hurdles ahead

* Wall Street hovers near break-even after Greek deal

* Euro turns lower as enthusiasm over Greece ebbs

* European stocks weaken on growth worries

* Concern over impact of Greek deal weighs on bonds

By Herbert Lash and Richard Hubbard

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 21 The euro turned lower after an initial jump and global stock markets eased on Tuesday after a long-awaited agreement on a second bailout for Greece removed the threat of a disorderly bond default but left markets fearful of further problems ahead.

Stocks on Wall Street opened slightly higher but European share prices retreated from near-seven month highs as investors booked profits on lingering concerns over the outlook for Greece and Athens' implementation of painful austerity measures.

The euro hit a session high of $1.3292 after news of the deal, but traders said an agreement had been widely flagged and the euro may struggle to rise above resistance around $1.3307.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at 1.3232.

"While the Greece deal removed a temporary risk, the good news was largely priced in ahead of the weekend, " said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.

"There are still many hurdles to jump before Greece becomes a non-issue for markets and broader European problems should keep the euro weighed to the downside over the near term," she said.

Wall Street pared early gains to hover around break-even.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.23 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,947.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.67 points, or 0.05 percent, at 1,361.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.61 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,949.17.

The broad FTSEurofirst index of top European companies was down 0.7 percent after touching seven-month highs on Monday.

After 13 hours of talks, euro zone ministers agreed on the Greek deal early Tuesday by forcing Athens to commit to unpopular budget cutbacks and private bondholders to accept deeper losses on their holdings.

While the deal averts a default by Greece next month, which potentially could have disrupted financial markets worldwide, it has left major doubts over the prospects for implemention given looming elections in April and rising social unrest on the streets of Athens.

"Greece is increasingly trapped in a vicious circle where ever more austerity comes with an ever higher price tag on growth. Consequently, implementation risk will remain high," analysts at French bank Societe Generale said in a note.

Yields on Spanish and Italian bonds, seen as a gauge of risk for other peripheral euro zone nations, fell slightly on relief that Athens had at least sealed a bailout deal, but Portugal's debt came under pressure on fears it could be the next in line after Greece.

The yield on 10-year Italian debt fell to a low of 5.371 percent, while 10-year Portuguese bonds yields traded at 12.50 percent after falling to 12.39 percent.

However, Spain was able to sell new short-term debt on Tuesday at the lowest cost in over two years in the first test of appetite for debt issued by a country at the fringes of the euro zone since the deal for Greece was agreed.

RISK ASSET RALLY HALTED

Reaction in the share and commodity markets was also muted after rallies in recent sessions in anticipation of the Greek rescue deal, and as easier monetary policy stances from the world's major central banks have boosted demand for risk assets.

"The bailout bandage is on, but it won't take much to unravel," said David Miller, a partner at Cheviot Asset Management.

"The lack of economic growth in peripheral Europe and structural imbalances are slowly being mixed into the crisis."

The MSCI world equity index slipped by 0.4 percent after the Greek bailout but is still over 10 percent higher for the year to date.

"Until we can see a path to growth (in Greece), there will be a draining away of the confidence that was coming back into the market. People will take a defensive posture in terms of stocks," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management.

Gold has drifted between $1,700 and $1,750 in the past two weeks, following the ups and downs in Greece's struggle to secure its bailout package.

Brent crude oil was steady at around $120 a barrel though U.S. crude was slightly higher at $104.39 as potential supply disruptions and demand from a recovering U.S. economy supported prices.