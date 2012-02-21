GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, cooled by rising oil prices

* Wall St slips as rising oil prices cool stock rally

* Euro near break-even after Greece gains second bailout

* Concern over impact of Greek deal weighs on bonds

* Oil gains on Iran supply worries

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Feb 21 U.S. stocks retreated on Tuesday, undermined by rising oil prices and doubts about the success of Europe's second bailout package for Greece, but earlier the Dow Jones industrial average rose above 13,000 for the first time in nearly four years.

The euro was little changed late in the day after hitting nearly two-week highs against the U.S. dollar overnight on news European finance ministers approved the Greek bailout plan, avoiding the threat of a disorderly debt default.

The Dow has gained more than 6.0 percent so far this year, while the broad Standard & Poor's 500 Index is up more than 8.0 percent year-to-date.

"We're running into some minor selling pressure given the extent of the rally we've seen," said Fred Dickson, chief market strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co. in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 4.92 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,944.95 near the market close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.93 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,359.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 14.05 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,937.73.

High oil prices also gave investors reason to sell stocks, as U.S. crude oil prices closed at a 9-month high on Iran supply worries.

U.S. March crude, which expires at the close of floor trading on Tuesday, settled up $2.26 at $105.50, after earlier hitting $106.07, the highest intraday since May 5.

The euro rose and then retreated against the dollar after Europe finally sealed a rescue deal for Greece, prompting investors to pare positions against the single currency despite doubts about the deal's implementation.

The euro traded down 0.1 percent at $1.3231. Earlier, it hit a session high of $1.3292 in the overnight session.

"Being short the euro is a stale position right now," said Douglas Borthwick, managing director and head of trading at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut. "Many had questioned whether or not Greece would stay in the EUR, but last night's decisions were a resounding vote of yes."

After 13 hours of talks, euro zone ministers agreed on the Greek deal early Tuesday by forcing Athens to commit to unpopular budget cutbacks and getting private bondholders to accept deeper losses on their holdings.

European shares ended lower in thin volume, with investors cashing in on recent highs, after the bailout failed to soothe concerns about the future of the euro zone's most troubled country.

While the agreement averted the danger of a disorderly Greek default, the country faces further political and economic hurdles.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares fell 0.5 percent to 1,085.38 points, retreating after a two-day winning streak fueled by expectations the Greek bailout deal was imminent.

The MSCI world equity index slipped by 0.4 percent, but is still more than 10 percent higher for the year to date.

U.S. Treasury prices fell after the Greek bailout dented appetite for safe-haven assets. However, concern over how Athens implements the painful austerity measures moderated losses.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 14/32 in price to yield 2.05 percent.

While the bailout for Greece averts a disorderly default next month, which potentially could have disrupted financial markets worldwide, it left major doubts over the prospects for implementation given looming elections in April and rising social unrest on the streets of Athens.

"Greece is increasingly trapped in a vicious circle where ever more austerity comes with an ever higher price tag on growth. Consequently, implementation risk will remain high," analysts at French bank Societe Generale said in a note.

Gold has drifted between $1,700 and $1,750 in the past two weeks, following the ups and downs in Greece's struggle to secure its bailout package.