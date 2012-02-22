GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth concerns weigh on stocks, oil edges up

* World stocks lower as business activity slows
* US stocks open down slightly
* Euro zone PMI data raises question over recovery
* Brent crude oil prices edge higher
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 22 World stocks edged
lower on Wednesday after data showing the euro zone
may be sliding back toward recession and signs the region's
crisis may be affecting China's giant economy, while Brent crude
oil prices rose slightly.
Worries about Iran-related supply of crude oil pushed Brent
crude oil prices to fresh nine-month highs, even as the economic
data underscored concerns about the health of the global
economy.
Growing worries that Greece will struggle to meet the
demands of its new bailout deal also added to the uncertain tone
for shares and the euro.
"I don't think anybody in their right mind thinks that
they've solved Greece, but the bigger question is what do you do
with the rest of these countries. They haven't gone away," said
Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham,
New Jersey.
U.S. stocks opened down slightly, while the MSCI global
equity index was down about 0.4 percent and the
FTSEurofirst index of top European companies was down
0.8 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 4.35
points, or 0.03 percent, at 12,961.34. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.89 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,360.32.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.68 points, or 0.16
percent, at 2,943.89.
In the U.S. Treasury market, the benchmark 10-year note was
last up 7/32, with the yield at 2.0347 percent.
The euro was flat against the dollar, not far from
its two-week high of $1.3293 hit on Tuesday after a second
bailout deal for Greece was agreed.
The February reading on the flash euro zone services
Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) of 49.7 was below forecasts and
under the 50 level that signifies contraction but followed three
months of consecutive increases.
The reading along with signs of weakness in a similar index
on German activity has clouded recent optimism about the
resilience of Europe's economy to the region's debt crisis,
although a separate survey showed France's manufacturing sector
managed a marginal but unexpected return to growth in the month.
A rise in factory orders across the 17-nation euro area in
December, led by an increase in new orders from Italian
factories, tempered the worries, although overall industrial
orders in the region were down 1.7 percent in December compared
with a year ago.
CHINA FEELS EURO ZONE EFFECT
An earlier preliminary and unofficial survey of China's
industrial activity showed the manufacturing sector contracting
for a fourth straight month, although the HSBC flash PMI rose in
February to 49.7 from 48.8 in January.
An export orders sub-index of the HSBC survey dropped to
47.4, its lowest level in eight months, and down from 50.4 in
January as the European debt crisis cast a shadow over the
Chinese export sector.
China's economic growth is widely seen slowing down in
January to March for its fifth consecutive quarter, prompting
growing hopes of further policy easing measures from China's
central bank. Economists expect full-year growth to slip below 9
percent for the first time in a decade.
BRENT CRUDE OIL UP SLIGHTLY
Even as weak economic data in Europe and China cast doubt on
the outlook for global growth, Brent crude oil reached a
nine-month high, supported by Iran-related supply worries.
Brent crude for April delivery was up 36 cents at
$122.02