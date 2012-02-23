REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Brent oil in euros at new high, stocks edge up

* U.S. stocks edge up; world stocks also higher
* Brent crude in euros rises to all-time high
* EU forecasts recession for euro zone
* Euro at highest vs dollar in 10 weeks
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Brent oil priced in euros
hit a record high on Thursday on heightened tension
between Iran and the West while U.S. stocks struggled to extend
gains as they approached levels not seen since before the 2008
collapse of Lehman Brothers.
The rise in Brent, the benchmark for European crude and most
international oil trades, poses a new headache for cash-strapped
Europe, still reeling from a two-year-old sovereign debt crisis.
German data helped the euro rise to its highest against the
dollar in 10 weeks. In Germany, the Ifo think tank survey of
business sentiment rose to its strongest in seven months.
But forecasts for the euro zone economy underscored the
pressures facing the region. The European Commission's
half-yearly forecast showed output in the 17 nations sharing the
euro will contract by 0.3 percent and the broader EU bloc will
stagnate.
Economists worry that rising oil prices will undermine
efforts to put the region on a stronger footing as well as
dampen the outlook for the global economy.
"This record high is having a psychological impact, we see
this impacting demand in Europe, which could suffer as
elasticity is not that high," said Standard Bank's James Zhang.
On a euro basis, Brent futures hit a record 93.60 euros per
barrel earlier in the session, exceeding a previous record on
July 3, 2008 of 93.46 euros and prompting concern prices would
hit the struggling economic recovery and further dent demand.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 47.45 points, or 0.37 percent, at 12,986.12. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 3.59 points, or 0.26 percent, at
1,361.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 22.01
points, or 0.75 percent, at 2,955.18.
Underpinning U.S. stocks, weekly U.S. jobless claims data
added to signs of progress in the U.S. economy. Data showed
U.S. first-time claims for unemployment benefits held steady at
a four-year low of 351,000 last week.
If the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 manages to break above its May
2011 intraday high of 1,370 it would be at its highest level
since before the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008.
World stocks, as measured by the MSCI world equity index
, were up 0.2 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent,
having cut earlier losses.
The euro was up 0.5 percent.
OIL PRICES
Brent crude for April delivery was last up 0.2
percent at $123.14 per barrel. Prices had risen to an intraday
peak earlier in the session of $124.50, the highest since early
May 2011, on worries that tensions between Iran and the West
could escalate further.
They ended up for a third straight session on Wednesday.
In the U.S. Treasury market, the benchmark 10-year note
was down 5/32, with the yield at 2.03 percent.