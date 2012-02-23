GLOBAL MARKETS-Brent crude in euros hits new high, stocks climb

* U.S. stocks end up; market stalls before hitting key level
* Brent crude in euros rises to all-time high
* EU forecasts recession for euro zone
* Euro at highest vs dollar in 10 weeks on German data
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Brent oil priced in euros
hit a record high on Thursday on heightened tension
between Iran and the West while U.S. stocks neared peaks not
seen since before the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers.
The rise in Brent, the benchmark for European crude and most
international oil trades, poses a new headache for cash-strapped
Europe, still reeling from a two-year-old sovereign debt crisis.
German data helped the euro rise to its highest in 2-1/2
months against the U.S. dollar. The Ifo think tank survey of
business sentiment rose to its strongest in seven months.
But forecasts for the euro zone economy underscored the
pressures facing the region. The European Commission's
half-yearly forecast showed output in the 17 nations sharing the
euro will contract by 0.3 percent and the broader EU bloc will
stagnate.
Economists worry that rising oil prices will undermine
efforts to put the region on a stronger footing as well as
dampen the outlook for the global economy.
Iran's stance has sparked fears that its confrontation with
the West over its disputed nuclear program would escalate and
affect oil flow from the Middle East.
"It's all about Iran. The inspectors leaving intensifies the
concerns and backs up the Israeli argument that diplomacy will
not work," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in
New York.
Underpinning U.S. stocks, weekly jobless claims data added
to signs of progress in the U.S. economy. Data showed U.S.
first-time claims for unemployment benefits held steady at a
four-year low of 351,000 last week.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 46.02
points, or 0.36 percent, at 12,984.69. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index ended up 5.80 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,363.46.
The Nasdaq Composite Index finished up 23.81 points, or
0.81 percent, at 2,956.98.
Thursday's gains brought the benchmark S&P 500 index near
1,370, considered the upper end of a technical barrier. The
broad index has surged 8.4 percent this year and more than 20
percent from October lows, but many worry the market will soon
run out of steam.
In the past four sessions, the S&P has hovered around 1,360,
closing on Thursday at a 9-month high.
"You have a reluctance to buy knowing we're right up at
former highs," said Todd Salamone, director of research at
Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati.
World stocks, as measured by the MSCI world equity index
, were up 0.3 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares ended down 0.2 percent,
having cut earlier losses.
In late afternoon New York trading, the euro was
up 0.9 percent at $1.33654. It soared to a session high of
$1.33747, which was its strongest level since Dec. 12 on trading
platform EBS, as it took out stops above $1.3350.
Analysts said that even though a Greek debt deal is out of
the way, euro zone problems will continue to be a source of
worry for euro investors.
Athens may vote on a private sector involvement bill that
includes a provision to retroactively write down some of its
debt on bond holders not participating in the debt swap.
GOLD, OIL RISE
The increase in appetite for risky assets also lifted gold.
Gold gained for a fourth straight day as the dollar dropped.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,780.06 an ounce.
On a euro basis, Brent futures hit a record 93.60 euros per
barrel in early trade, exceeding the previous peak of 93.46
euros hit on July 3, 2008 and prompting concern that high oil
prices would hit the shaky economic recovery and further dent
demand.
Dollar-denominated Brent crude for April delivery
rose for a fourth day and hit fresh nine-month highs.
Brent rose 72 cents, or 0.59 percent, to settle at $123.62 a
barrel, while U.S. April crude rose $1.55, or 1.46
percent, to settle at $107.83 a barrel.
U.S. crude rose further as investors sold off a key spread -
the premium of international benchmark Brent to U.S. futures -
after a government report showed a drop in inventories at the
Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the New York Mercantile
Exchange's contract.
In the U.S. Treasury market, prices rose as intense bidding
at a $29 billion seven-year debt auction spurred buying in the
broader bond market, pushing benchmark yields below 2 percent.
The 10-year note was up 3/32, with the yield at
2.00 percent.