GLOBAL MARKETS-S&P 500 gains as oil drops; dollar rises

* US stocks end flat, recover from weak start
* Dollar snaps 3 days of losses versus the euro
* Bonds rally on safe-haven buying
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Oil prices snapped a
week-long rally on Monday and the S&P 500 stocks
index edged up to its highest level since June 2008, while
positive U.S. home sales data soothed investor worries about the
effect of high energy costs on the economy.
U.S. crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent. Stocks,
after a weak start, ended little changed, but the S&P was able
to extend its gains for a third session.
In Asia, however, stocks were set for a shaky start, with
Nikkei futures traded in Chicago falling 115 points.
The dollar rose as some of the investment money in oil
flowed into currencies after officials from the Group of 20
countries sounded fears that rising energy prices were hurting
global economic growth.
The greenback rebounded from a near three-month low against
the euro. It hit a nine-month peak versus the yen
before giving back some gains.
U.S. Treasuries climbed on demand for safe-haven government
debt. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
up 14/32, its yield at 1.9273 percent.
High energy costs have been cited as one factor preventing a
runaway rally in equities.
Stocks on Wall Street are up 9 percent year-to-date, as
measured by the S&P 500 index. But it has been stuck in a
tight range of around 1,355-1,370 points despite data pointing
to a firmer recovery in the U.S. economy, including the housing
and labor markets.
"A lot of positives are unfolding in the U.S., but a lot of
that has been priced into this rally we've had since the fall.
With the earnings season over, we may see a little bit of
pullback," said Natalie Trunow, chief investment officer of
equities at Calvert Investment Management in Bethesda, Maryland,
which has about $13 billion in assets.
The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers said
on Sunday they were alert to risks of higher oil
prices and discussed at length the impact sanctions on Iran will
have on crude supplies and global growth.
"Now, when people talk about energy, they are talking about
the geopolitical. But that morphs into a concern about demand,
and the demand conversation kind of undermines confidence," said
Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey City,
New Jersey.
Crude oil prices closed down for the first time in a week,
losing a modest 1 percent from last week's 10-month highs above
$125 a barrel in London and 9-month peaks near $110 in
New York.
The drop was in response to Saudi Arabia's raising of crude
exports over the past week and growing
speculation that the Obama administration might tap U.S.
strategic oil reserves if prices continued rising.
Despite the correction, London's Brent oil remained up 15
percent on the year while U.S. crude showed a 9 percent gain
year-to-date as Iran's nuclear crisis and other Middle
East-related supply concerns kept prices on a boil.
Stocks recovered from early lows after data showed contracts
for U.S. home resales rose to a near two-year high in January,
lending more credence to the argument that the industry may be
in the beginning stages of a recovery.
At the close, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 1.44 points, or 0.01 percent, at 12,981.51. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 1.85 points, or 0.14 percent, at
1,367.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.41 points,
or 0.08 percent, at 2,966.16.
In European equity markets, fear about rising energy costs
hit the outlook for the automobile sector. The FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares closed down 0.3 percent at
1,073.81, below last week's seven-month high.
Global equities suffered from a weaker session in Asia and
Europe. The MSCI world equity index slipped 0.2
percent to 331.08. Year-to-date, it was still up over 10
percent.
The U.S. dollar hit a 9-month high above 81.60 yen before
retreating to 80.57. For the month, the greenback was still up
nearly 6 percent as high oil prices and Japan's 2011 trade
deficit weakened the yen.
The euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.33999 versus
Friday's 2-1/2 month high of $1.3486.
Some market players saw the single currency mounting a
comeback before the European Central Bank's second long-term
refinancing operation on Wednesday.
Others say the impact of the ECB's operation may already be
largely reflected in the prices of assets like European
sovereign bonds and even the euro itself.
"It's all pretty well priced in and pretty well expected.
We're looking for just under 500 billion euros and about 300
billion euros of net new liquidity," said Kevin Lecocq, chief
investment officer for Private Wealth Management at Deutsche
Bank. "Wednesday won't be big."