GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St extends run on consumer confidence; oil sinks

* Dow closes above 13,000, first time since May 2008
* S&P 500 pierces 1,370 level, Nasdaq hits highest since
2000
* Euro up, powered by anticipation of ECB cash injection
* Brent crude below $122, sharpest one-day loss since Dec 14
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Strong U.S. consumer
confidence helped extend Wall Street's rally on
Tuesday, with the Dow closing above 13,000 for the first
time since May 2008, while oil suffered its biggest loss in
2-1/2 months.
The dollar fell and the euro rose in anticipation of a huge
offering of cheap cash from the European Central Bank to banks.
With a day to go before the end of February, the Dow Jones
industrial average was up 3 percent on the month and more
than 6 percent for the year.
The Nasdaq hit highs not seen since 2000, with
technology stocks among the day's best performers. The S&P 500
settled above the March 2011 peak, signalling the rally
may have legs.
"I don't see anything technically favoring a downturn right
now," said Chris Burba, short-term market technician at Standard
& Poor's in New York.
"No doubt (the market) has been overbought since the
beginning of February, but, in a powerful uptrend, price will
continue higher for some time amid overbought conditions."
Some analysts argued that the run-up -- built slowly and
steadily since the end of November -- had largely been on light
volume, and more gains could eventually trigger selling.
Daily volume on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and
Nasdaq has averaged less than 7 billion shares so far in
February. The average in February 2011 was 7.81 billion.
OIL DOWN MOST SINCE DECEMBER
Oil prices suffered their sharpest one-day loss in 2-1/2
months. After Monday's 1 percent drop, which snapped a week-long
rally, London's Brent crude fell 2 percent -- the most
in a session since Dec. 14.
"There is some concern growing that high oil prices may
impact the economy and oil demand in future," said Carsten
Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "That is leading
to profit-taking, which is not surprising given the huge build
in speculative net long positions in recent weeks."
Despite the correction, Brent is still up 13 percent on the
year. U.S. crude is up 8 percent year-to-date after a
rally through most of February, fed by tensions over Iran's
nuclear program and other supply-related issues in the Middle
East.
Tuesday's gains in stocks were fueled by a survey showing
U.S. consumer confidence hit a one-year high in February, taking
into account optimism about the labor market versus concerns
over rising gasoline prices in the world's largest economy.
Consumer confidence is key to the U.S. economy, as consumer
spending makes up more than two-thirds of economic activity.
"This continues the trend we've seen over the past few
months, where we're getting data that indicates things are
getting better," said Mike Shea, managing partner and trader at
Direct Access Partners in New York.
NEGATIVE DATA
The impact from the consumer confidence reading was offset
somewhat by data showing orders for U.S. durable goods fell the
most in three years in January. Another report indicated a
decline in home prices in December.
U.S. Treasuries initially rallied as the drop in durable
goods orders suggested the economy started the year
weaker-than-thought. The stronger consumer confidence data later
trimmed some of the gains in bonds.
The Dow Jones industrial average settled up 23.61
points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,005.12. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 4.59 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,372.18.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 20.60 points, or 0.69
percent, at 2,986.76.
Wall Street's strength was shadowed by a rebound in world
stocks and European shares.
Global stocks, measured by the MSCI ACWI,
rose 0.5 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
European shares ended up 0.2 percent after being down 0.3
percent earlier in the day.
The euro was lifted by the European Central Bank's looming
cash boost for banks, even as some investors worried that the
benefits of a second injection of cheap money may be
short-lived.
The single currency was up 0.5 percent at $1.3460 to
the dollar, within view of Friday's three-month peak of $1.3487.
Markets expect European banks to borrow about 500 billion
euros ($670 billion) of the cheap funds on offer from the ECB on
Wednesday, although forecasts range from 200 billion to 750
billion euros.
"The euro has priced in a cash injection of 500 billion
euros and anything above 600 billion will be risk positive and
push the euro higher," said Ankita Dudani, G-10 currency
strategist at RBS Global Banking.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note gained
3/32, its yield at 1.9359 percent, as safe-haven bonds drew
demand for a second day after the weaker-than-expected U.S.
durable goods data.