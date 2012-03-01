CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil rise on data, ECB cash injection

* U.S. stocks advance as data feeds momentum
* ECB cash injection lifts sentiment in Europe, boosts banks
* U.S. data, while tepid, offers fresh encouragement
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 1 Global stocks rose on
Thursday as investors zeroed in on positive economic data in
hopes the equity rally would surge forward, while crude oil
gained on signs of stronger fuel demand and worries over supply
disruptions related to Iran.
U.S. stocks recouped declines from Wednesday after the
latest data on jobless claims bolstered views of an improving
labor market and solid monthly sales from retailers bolstered
investor sentiment.
But gains were muted on fears that other data signaling
slower growth will keep this year's rally, which has pushed
major stock indexes to multi-year highs, from climbing much
further.
U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly cooled in February and
consumer spending was flat in January for a third straight month
after accounting for inflation, casting doubts on the strength
of the recovery.
In oil markets, Brent crude rose above $124 a barrel as the
data indicating strength in the U.S. economy and Chinese data
showing stronger-than-expected factory growth in February drove
expectations of strong demand for oil.
The ongoing concerns about disruptions of Iran oil supplies,
already being reduced in the wake of Western sanctions against
Tehran for its disputed nuclear program, added
support.
Brent crude rose $2.19 to $124.87 a barrel. U.S. oil
was up 75 cents to $107.82.
On Wall Street investors said that the 13,000 level on the
Dow, which was breached on Monday for the first time since May
2008, represented a major psychological barrier for stocks to
move ahead.
"There is enough around that could drive this market either
way," Gordon Charlop, managing director at Rosenblatt Securities
in New York
"A lot of the guys on the floor are sensing barring some
significant event - whether that be geopolitical or relating to
the European debt crisis - we could potentially at some point
just explode through."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 49.15 points,
or 0.38 percent, at 13,001.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 8.20 points, or 0.60 percent, at 1,373.88. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.99 points, or 0.81
percent, at 2,990.88.
Also supporting gains on Thursday, major U.S. automakers
posted stronger sales in February.
Shares of Ford Motor Co rose 3.1 percent, and shares
of General Motors rose 2.4 percent.
European stocks rose 1 percent, led by bank shares, after
the European Central Bank's second cash injection helped to
further allay fears of default.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 1.1 percent higher at 1,086.72 points, hitting levels not
seen since Feb. 22.
"The funding risk in the banking system has reduced
substantially," Dennis Jose, strategist at Barclays Capital,
said. "The risk the sovereign having to eventually bail out the
banks has also reduced" with the ECB's liquidity measure.
Euro zone banks rose 2.6 percent after borrowing
costs for both France and Spain fell at auctions on Thursday and
yields on Italian notes dropped on the secondary market.
Italian banks, which own the lion's share of the country's
debt, led gainers with Banco Popolare rising 10.5
percent and UniCredit up 5.8 percent.
But gains were limited as key benchmark indexes in Europe
and on Wall Street failed to convincingly break above major
resistance levels as a brisk 2-1/2-month rally loses steam.
The euro was fell slightly in volatile trading after falling
to a one-week low on initial concerns over U.S. economic data.
Remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke had little
impact on the market. Bernanke said he was worried that the
rapid decline in U.S. unemployment may not be sustained.
Bernanke's prepared remarks on Thursday were mostly a repeat
of the prior day's testimony, when he stopped short of signaling
a further easing of monetary policy, which some in the market
had expected.
The euro was down slightly 0.1 percent at $1.3306.
The euro had been weak before New York opened after the
ECB's huge cash injection reminded investors of the region's
debt overhang and the fragile euro zone economy.
The ECB's move had a big effect on the euro zone debt
market with Italian government bond yields now closer to safe
haven German government debt than they have been since September
last year.
The 10-year benchmark Italian government bond yield was
around 5.0 percent, having dipped under that level briefly,
while the two-year bond fell below 2 percent for the first time
since November 2010.
U.S. Treasuries prices briefly pared early losses after the
Institute for Supply Management said its index of U.S. factory
activity fell to 52.4 from 54.1 the month before. The reading
was shy of expectations of 54.5, according to a Reuters poll of
economists. A reading above the 50 mark indicates expansion.
Benchmark 10-year notes were off 20/32 in price
to yield 2.04 percent.