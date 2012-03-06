GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth, Greece fears hurt stocks, euro

* Global stocks poised for biggest drop since November
* Euro falls against dollar, lowest in about 2 weeks
* U.S., German government bonds rise on safe-haven bids
* Oil falls on growth worries; higher Iraq, Saudi output
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 6 Major world stock
markets saw their biggest one day falls in about three months on
Tuesday on worries about a global economic growth slowdown and
doubts about the success of the Greek debt restructuring due by
Thursday.
Concerns that Greece and its bondholders may not meet the
Thursday deadline for a debt swap fueled selling in gold and
buying of U.S. Treasuries, German Bunds, the U.S. dollar and
other perceived safe-haven investments.
Worries about slowing economic growth in China and Europe
were also to the fore. Output in the 17 countries sharing the
euro shrank 0.3 percent in October to December from the third
quarter, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat
confirmed on Tuesday. On Monday Chinese Premier Wen
Jiabao cut the nation's growth target to by half a point to 7.5
percent for 2012, fanning concerns about the pace of global
growth.
Oil prices fell from recent highs as news of higher output
from Iraq and Saudi Arabia mitigated fears over reduced supply
from Iran, which might retaliate against U.S. sanctions.
"With the fresh uncertainties coming into play about Greece
and after the effects of the Chinese slowdown, investors are
taking a defensive posture," said Andre Bakhos, director of
market analytics at Lek Securities in New York.
MSCI's all-country world equity index fell
nearly 2.0 percent, its biggest one-day drop since late
November.
In late morning trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 164.42 points, or 1.27 percent, at 12,798.39.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 18.24 points, or
1.34 percent, at 1,346.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was down 43.94 points, or 1.49 percent, at 2,906.54.
The S&P 500 recorded its biggest one-day loss since
December, led by weakness in the banking and material sectors.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 0.9 percent, while Tokyo's Nikkei ended 0.6 percent
lower.
With the euro zone endanger of slipping into a recession,
investors hope the world's two biggest economies, the United
States and China, could maintain steady growth.
"What is driving the market now is the outlook for economic
growth elsewhere and, pretty importantly, the U.S. and China,"
said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory
Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
In the currency market, the euro fell 0.76 percent
against the dollar at $1.3116, its lowest level in more than two
weeks, while the dollar index was up 0.6 percent at
79.81, its highest since Feb 16.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 19/32 in
price at 100-17/32 with a yield of 1.94 percent. German Bund
futures were up 56 basis points at 140.38 after setting
a contract high of 140.48 earlier.
Brent crude oil futures for April delivery shed
$1.45 at $122.35 a barrel. In New York, the April NYMEX crude
contract declined $1.60 at $105.12 a barrel.
Spot gold prices fell 2.05 percent at $1,670.93 an
ounce, its lowest level in about five weeks.