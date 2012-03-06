GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro slump on fears over Greece, economy

* Global stocks poised for biggest drop since November * Group warns Greek default might cause costly damage * Euro falls to 2-week low against dollar * U.S., German government bonds rise on safe-haven bids * Oil falls on growth worries, higher Iraq, Saudi output By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 6 Global equities posted their biggest declines in about three months and the euro slumped on Tuesday on a new round of worries that Greece may not meet its looming deadline for a debt restructuring. Concerns about the strength of the global economy also weighed on markets, a day after China cut its growth forecast and data indicated that Europe is likely to fall back into recession. The fears that Greece and its bondholders may not meet the Thursday deadline that is needed for Greece to receive critically important bailout funds rekindled on Tuesday as the main bondholders group said a disorderly default would cause more than a trillion euros of damage to the euro zone and could leave Italy and Spain dependent on outside help to stop the spread of contagion. The fears over Greece drove up the prices of safe-haven U.S. and German government bonds. Gold fell more than 2 percent as the dollar strengthened against the euro. "With the fresh uncertainties coming into play about Greece and after the effects of the Chinese slowdown, investors are taking a defensive posture," said Andre Bakhos, director of market analytics at Lek Securities in New York. In addition to China, there were increased concerns about the path of Europe's economy. The euro zone's economy in the final months of 2011 suffered from a collapse in household spending and in exports and manufacturing, the European Union reported on Tuesday. The latest data confirmed the EU's estimate of last month that output in the euro zone shrank 0.3 percent in October to December from the third quarter. MSCI's all-country world equity index fell 1.9 percent, its biggest one-day drop since late November. At midday, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 151.40 points, or 1.17 percent, at 12,811.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 18.17 points, or 1.33 percent, at 1,346.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 39.14 points, or 1.33 percent, at 2,911.34. The S&P 500 recorded its biggest one-day loss since December, led by weakness in the banking and material sectors. "The concern in the market is the realization that China is affected by Europe as much as anyone else is," said Art Hogan, managing director of Lazard Capital Markets in New York. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares posted its lowest close in a month on Tuesday, finishing down 2.4 percent at 1,054.63 points. In the currency market, the euro fell 0.7 percent against the dollar at $1.3116, its lowest level in 2-1/2 weeks, while the dollar index was up 0.6 percent at 79.81, its highest since Feb. 16. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 16/32 in price at 100-14/32 with a yield of 1.95 percent. German Bund futures were up 44 basis points at 140.27 after setting a contract high of 140.48 earlier. Oil prices fell from recent highs as news of higher output from Iraq and Saudi Arabia mitigated fears over reduced supply from Iran, which might retaliate against U.S. sanctions. Brent crude oil futures for April delivery shed $1.09 at $122.71 a barrel. In New York, the April NYMEX crude contract declined $1.35 at $105.37 a barrel. Spot gold prices fell more than 2 percent before paring gains to trade down 1.94 percent at $1,673.36 an ounce, its lowest level in about five weeks. Gold has recently failed to benefit from the safe-haven flows that helped push it to record highs last year as investors seek the safety of the dollar instead.