GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro sag on fears over Greece, economy

* Global stocks poised for biggest drop since November
* Group warns Greek default might cause costly damage
* Euro falls to 2-week low against dollar
* U.S., German government bonds rise on safe-haven bids
* Oil falls on growth worries, higher Iraq, Saudi output
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 6 Global equities posted
their biggest declines in about three months and the euro
slumped on Tuesday on a new round of worries that Greece may not
meet its looming deadline for a debt restructuring.
Concerns about the strength of the global economy also
weighed on markets. Brazil, which is South America's largest
economy and has been one of the world's most dynamic emerging
markets, reported weak growth for 2011 that raised fears it is
slipping into a new era of mediocre growth. That came a day
after China cut its growth forecast and data indicated that
Europe is likely to fall back into recession.
The fears that Greece and its bondholders may not meet the
Thursday deadline that is needed for Greece to receive
critically important bailout funds rekindled on Tuesday as the
main bondholders group said a disorderly default would cause
more than a trillion euros of damage to the euro zone and could
leave Italy and Spain dependent on outside help to stop the
spread of contagion.
The fears over Greece drove up the prices of safe-haven U.S.
and German government bonds. Gold fell more than 2 percent as
the dollar strengthened against the euro.
"With the fresh uncertainties coming into play about Greece
and after the effects of the Chinese slowdown, investors are
taking a defensive posture," said Andre Bakhos, director of
market analytics at Lek Securities in New York.
There were also increased concerns about the path of
Europe's economy. The euro zone's economy in the final months of
2011 suffered from a collapse in household spending and in
exports and manufacturing, the European Union reported on
Tuesday. The latest data confirmed the EU's estimate of last
month that output in the euro zone shrank 0.3 percent in October
to December from the third quarter.
MSCI's all-country world equity index fell
2.1 percent, its biggest one-day drop since late November.
In early afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 210.55 points, or 1.62 percent, at 12,752.26.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 22.03 points, or
1.61 percent, at 1,342.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was down 44.49 points, or 1.51 percent, at 2,905.99.
The S&P 500 was on track for its biggest one-day loss since
December.
Traders sold the stocks of large banks on concern over their
exposure to Greece. The KBW bank index fell 2.8 percent.
Morgan Stanley declined 5.4 percent to $17.31.
Materials stocks fell as anxiety over slowing demand for oil
and raw materials, especially from China and other major
exporters, dragged on commodity prices. Aluminum producer Alcoa
Inc. shed nearly 4 percent at $9.48.
"The concern in the market is the realization that China is
affected by Europe as much as anyone else is," said Art Hogan,
managing director of Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
posted its lowest close in a month on Tuesday, finishing down
2.6 percent at 1,052.11 points.
In the currency market, the euro fell 0.8 percent
against the dollar at $1.3116, its lowest level in 2-1/2 weeks,
while the dollar index was up 0.6 percent at 79.81, its
highest since Feb. 16.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 19/32 in
price at 100-17/32 with a yield of 1.94 percent. German Bund
futures were up 53 basis points at 140.36 after setting
a contract high of 140.48 earlier.
Oil prices fell from recent highs as news of higher output
from Iraq and Saudi Arabia mitigated fears over reduced supply
from Iran, which might retaliate against U.S. sanctions.
Brent crude oil futures for April delivery shed
$1.83 at $122.97 a barrel. In New York, the April NYMEX crude
contract declined $1.94 at $104.78 a barrel.
Spot gold prices continued to pare recent gains to
trade down 2.1 percent at $1,670.69 an ounce, the lowest level
in about five weeks.
Gold has recently failed to benefit from the safe-haven
flows that helped push it to record highs last year as investors
seek the safety of the dollar instead.