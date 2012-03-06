GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro sag on fears over Greece, economy

* Global stocks poised for biggest drop since November * Group warns Greek default might cause costly damage * Euro falls to 2-week low against dollar * U.S., German government bonds rise on safe-haven bids * Oil falls on growth worries, higher Iraq, Saudi output By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 6 Global equities posted their biggest declines in about three months and the euro slumped on Tuesday on a new round of worries that Greece may not meet its looming deadline for a debt restructuring. Concerns about the strength of the global economy also weighed on markets. Brazil, which is South America's largest economy and has been one of the world's most dynamic emerging markets, reported weak growth for 2011 that raised fears it is slipping into a new era of mediocre growth. That came a day after China cut its growth forecast and data indicated that Europe is likely to fall back into recession. The fears that Greece and its bondholders may not meet the Thursday deadline that is needed for Greece to receive critically important bailout funds rekindled on Tuesday as the main bondholders group said a disorderly default would cause more than a trillion euros of damage to the euro zone and could leave Italy and Spain dependent on outside help to stop the spread of contagion. The fears over Greece drove up the prices of safe-haven U.S. and German government bonds. Gold fell more than 2 percent as the dollar strengthened against the euro. "With the fresh uncertainties coming into play about Greece and after the effects of the Chinese slowdown, investors are taking a defensive posture," said Andre Bakhos, director of market analytics at Lek Securities in New York. There were also increased concerns about the path of Europe's economy. The euro zone's economy in the final months of 2011 suffered from a collapse in household spending and in exports and manufacturing, the European Union reported on Tuesday. The latest data confirmed the EU's estimate of last month that output in the euro zone shrank 0.3 percent in October to December from the third quarter. MSCI's all-country world equity index fell 2.1 percent, its biggest one-day drop since late November. In early afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 210.55 points, or 1.62 percent, at 12,752.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 22.03 points, or 1.61 percent, at 1,342.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 44.49 points, or 1.51 percent, at 2,905.99. The S&P 500 was on track for its biggest one-day loss since December. Traders sold the stocks of large banks on concern over their exposure to Greece. The KBW bank index fell 2.8 percent. Morgan Stanley declined 5.4 percent to $17.31. Materials stocks fell as anxiety over slowing demand for oil and raw materials, especially from China and other major exporters, dragged on commodity prices. Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc. shed nearly 4 percent at $9.48. "The concern in the market is the realization that China is affected by Europe as much as anyone else is," said Art Hogan, managing director of Lazard Capital Markets in New York. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares posted its lowest close in a month on Tuesday, finishing down 2.6 percent at 1,052.11 points. In the currency market, the euro fell 0.8 percent against the dollar at $1.3116, its lowest level in 2-1/2 weeks, while the dollar index was up 0.6 percent at 79.81, its highest since Feb. 16. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 19/32 in price at 100-17/32 with a yield of 1.94 percent. German Bund futures were up 53 basis points at 140.36 after setting a contract high of 140.48 earlier. Oil prices fell from recent highs as news of higher output from Iraq and Saudi Arabia mitigated fears over reduced supply from Iran, which might retaliate against U.S. sanctions. Brent crude oil futures for April delivery shed $1.83 at $122.97 a barrel. In New York, the April NYMEX crude contract declined $1.94 at $104.78 a barrel. Spot gold prices continued to pare recent gains to trade down 2.1 percent at $1,670.69 an ounce, the lowest level in about five weeks. Gold has recently failed to benefit from the safe-haven flows that helped push it to record highs last year as investors seek the safety of the dollar instead.