GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks mixed on Fed, China

* Dollar choppy ahead of Tuesday's Fed meeting * European shares dip as growth worries raise debt fears * Commodities slip on signs of weaker China demand By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, March 12 Global stocks were slightly lower on Monday after disappointing Chinese economic data, with trade choppy ahead of an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. China notched its biggest trade deficit in at least a decade in February, fueling fears that global demand is weak. Recent signs of improvement in the United States, the world's biggest economy, have dampened hopes of more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve. Tuesday's meeting could see the Federal Open Market Committee acknowledge the recent spate of stronger data, with traders on the lookout for any hints about possible additional stimulus. "After Friday's strong jobs data there is a chance that the Fed could come across slightly less dovish," said Joe Manimbo, a markets analyst with Western Union Business Solutions in Washington, D.C. "If that scenario were to play out, that would tend to take further pressure off the dollar." The dollar fell 0.08 percent against a basket of currencies , down from a nearly seven-week high earlier in the session. U.S. stocks seesawed after a lackluster open. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.76 points, or 0.18 percent, at 12,945.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.81 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,369.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.33 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,978.01. "This is definitely the market in pause mode, looking for anything out of the FOMC, which is going to give the market some sort of direction," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital In Jersey City, New Jersey. There is a risk the U.S. recovery will not be strong enough to overcome to the slowdown in Europe, according to Neil Williams, chief economist for Global Government and Inflation-Linked Bonds at Hermes Fund Managers. "While the U.S. recovery looks genuine and should be sustained, it's likely to lack the vigor to either turn off the four years of policy 'steroids' that has caused it, nor provide the lifeline needed to solve the other big economies' problems, particularly in Europe," he said. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 5/32, with the yield at 2.0121 percent. The mid-point of the official trading range for the Chinese yuan took its second-biggest single-day fall on record as China signaled it was willing to let its currency move within a wider range. Analysts said the drop did not appear to be linked to monthly trade data. But it comes as the central bank said China has ample room to cut further the reserve requirement ratio for banks, a form of policy easing. The MSCI world equity index also reflected the weakness in Asian markets. It was down 0.37 percent at 328.40, though still up nearly 10 percent for the year. GREEK RELIEF In Europe, renewed demand for bank shares after the successful Greek debt restructuring prompted some early gains in European stocks, but markets turned lower as debt concerns moved west to Spain and other peripheral countries. Greece averted the immediate threat of an uncontrolled default on Friday when enough private creditors agreed to a bond swap deal to clear the way for a new bailout. The FTSEurofirst 300 index index of top European shares was down 0.26 percent, off the day's lows. The euro moved off near one-month lows to climb 0.09 percent to $1.3125 against the dollar. Euro zone finance ministers will sign off on a second bailout package for Greece on Monday and shift their focus on to Spain, which is set to miss its deficit target again this year in what could undermine the EU's new budget rules. Oil took its lead from the Chinese data and the global growth concerns, with Brent crude near $125 a barrel, ignoring the support offered by a better outlook for the U.S. economy and Middle East supply concerns. Brent crude oil futures for April fell 0.75 percent to $125.04 a barrel, while U.S. crude was down 1.02 percent at $106.30.