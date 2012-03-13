GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S., Europe data boost stocks, dollar

* German ZEW data lifts European shares
* U.S. retail sales data helps boost dollar vs euro
* U.S. Fed seen cautious on added stimulus
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, March 13 Strong data in the
United States and Germany lifted global stocks and the dollar to
multi-week highs on Tuesday, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve
was expected to keep a subdued tone on the possibility of more
stimulus to the world's biggest economy.
European shares touched a three-week high, and U.S. stocks
opened higher. The dollar hit a one-month peak against the euro.
U.S. retail sales for February showed the largest gain in
five months, boosting hopes for the recovery.
In addition, German think tank ZEW's monthly index of
analyst and investor sentiment showed a much higher than
expected rise in the outlook for the economy -- although a
separate gauge of current conditions was weaker.
"We're looking at a more positive fundamental backdrop,
especially out of the U.S.," said Sean Incremona, an economist
at 4Cast LTD in New York.
The Fed could acknowledge the recent spate of
improved data after concluding a meeting later in the day, and
analysts expected policymakers to stay cautious on the
possibility of more stimulus.
"The market is maybe second-guessing how aggressive the Fed
is going to be over the medium term in terms of providing more
accommodation to an economy that appears to be holding up
relatively well at this point in time," Incremona said.
The euro fell to a near one-month low against the dollar
after breaking through stop loss orders in the aftermath of the
U.S. data. The single currency traded as low as $1.3050, more
recently changing hands at $1.3056, off 0.74 percent against the
dollar.
The MSCI world equity index advanced 0.24
percent as the broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top European
shares was up 1.1 percent to 1,088.97 points.
U.S. stocks rose at the open, as well. The Dow Jones
industrial average rose 33.60 points, or 0.26 percent, to
12,993.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 5.69
points, or 0.41 percent, to 1,376.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index
gained 19.15 points, or 0.64 percent, to 3,002.81.
Brent and U.S. crude futures seesawed as the dollar
strengthened. Brent crude dipped 0.03 percent to
$125.30. U.S. crude was down 0.3 percent at $106.02 a
barrel.