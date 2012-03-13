版本:
2012年 3月 13日 星期二 23:42 BJT

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar gain on U.S., Europe data

* German ZEW data lifts European shares
    * U.S. retail sales data helps boost dollar vs euro
    * U.S. Fed seen cautious on added stimulus

    By Luciana Lopez	
    NEW YORK, March 13 Strong U.S. and German
data boosted global stocks and the dollar on Tuesday, with the
U.S. S&P 500 index reaching its highest intraday level since
June 2008 and European shares at a seven-month high.	
    The dollar hit a near 11-month high against the yen and a
near one-month high against the euro.	
    The U.S. Federal Reserve, which was meeting on Tuesday, was
seen remaining cautious on added stimulus to the world's biggest
economy.	
    U.S. retail sales for February showed the largest gain in
five months, boosting hopes for the recovery. 	
    In addition, German think tank ZEW's monthly index of
analyst and investor sentiment showed a much higher than
expected rise in the outlook for the economy -- although a
separate gauge of current conditions was weaker. 	
    "We're looking at a more positive fundamental backdrop,
especially out of the U.S.," said Sean Incremona, an economist
at 4Cast LTD in New York.	
    The Fed could acknowledge the recent spate of improved data
after concluding a meeting later in the day, and analysts
expected policymakers to stay cautious on the possibility of
more stimulus.	
    "The market is maybe second-guessing how aggressive the Fed
is going to be over the medium term in terms of providing more
accommodation to an economy that appears to be holding up
relatively well at this point in time," Incremona said. 	
    The dollar rose 0.53 percent to 82.7 yen and touched its
highest intraday level since last April 20. The euro fell to a
near one-month low against the dollar after breaking through
stop loss orders in the aftermath of the U.S. data. The single
currency traded as low as $1.3050, more recently changing hands
at $1.3078, off 0.57 percent against the dollar.	
    The MSCI world equity index advanced 0.67
percent as the broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top European
shares was up 1.31 percent to 1,0921.26 points,
touching a seven-month high.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 71.60 points,
or 0.55 percent, to 13,031.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 gained 8.97 points, or 0.65 percent, to 1,380.06. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 22.97 points, or 0.77
percent, to 3,006.63. 	
    Brent and U.S. crude futures seesawed as hopes for better
world economic growth came up against a stronger dollar and
lessened expectations for more easing from the Fed. Brent crude
 rose 0.06 percent to $125.42. U.S. crude was off
0.23 percent at $106.10 a barrel.	
    	
    STOCKS, COMMODITIES COULD SEE SUPPORT	
    Coming on the heels of Friday's strong non-farm payrolls
numbers, the retail sales number should add weight to the view
the U.S. recovery is strengthening.	
    Robust data from the two economic powerhouses on either side
of the Atlantic should serve to ease worries about the
recovery's sustainability.	
    That could support riskier assets like stocks and
commodities as well as growth-linked currencies like the
Australian dollar, at least for the time being.	
    "Liquidity has helped to improve sentiment in the near term,
but I think there are a number of longer term concerns in the
market place, and that is all to do with growth," Joshua
Raymond, market strategist at City Index said. 	
  	
    Earlier on Tuesday the Bank of Japan left policy unchanged.	
    The expectation of a solid U.S. revival lifted the dollar
against a basket of currencies to its highest since late
January on Tuesday.	
    The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 11/32,
with the yield at 2.0752 percent.

