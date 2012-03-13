版本:
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rises on Fed economy view; data help stocks

* U.S. Fed cautious on added stimulus
    * German ZEW data lifts European shares
    * U.S. retail sales data helps boost dollar vs euro

    By Luciana Lopez	
    NEW YORK, March 13 The dollar rose against
the euro and the yen after the Federal Reserve on Tuesday
acknowledged gains in the U.S. economy and offered few clues on
the chances for further monetary easing, and equities also rose
on data that supported optimism on the global economy.	
    Fed policymakers said the job market had improved but
unemployment remains high, reiterating its expectation that
interest rates would remain near zero until at least late 2014.
 	
    "The key takeaway is that the Federal Reserve's outlook on
the U.S. economy has improved, specifically on the labor market.
although the Fed remains guarded," said Richard Franulovich,
senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York. "That said,
the Fed's comments seem to suggest that QE3 is off the table for
now and that is probably boosting the dollar." 	
    The dollar climbed 0.79 percent to 82.91 yen,
notching an 11-month high against the Japanese currency. The
euro sank 0.41 percent to $1.3099, after earlier touching
a near one-month low.	
    U.S. Treasury debt extended losses, with 30-year bonds
trading over a point lower in price immediately after the Fed
released its policy statement.	
    Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 15/32 lower
in price to yield 2.09 percent, up from 2.03 percent late
Monday. The notes had been trading 12/32 lower in price just
prior to the release of the statement.	
    Global equities were also boosted by data showing that U.S.
retail sales in February marked their biggest gains five months
and a monthly index from German think-tank ZEW showed analyst
and investor sentiment on the economy had risen more than
expected.	
    The S&P 500 index rose to its highest level since June 2008,
and the Nasdaq Composite hit its highest mark since December
2000.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 127.00
points, or 0.98 percent, to 13,086.71. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 13.05 points, or 0.95 percent, to 1,384.14.
The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 33.56 points, or 1.12
percent, to 3,017.22. 	
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
finished 1.69 percent firmer at 1,095.34 points, the highest
close since late July.

