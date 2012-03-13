GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed outlook lifts dlr; banks lead US stocks rally

* U.S. Fed cautioun on added stimulus boosts dollar
* U.S. stocks close at multi-year highs
* JPMorgan raises dividend; U.S. bank shares soar
* U.S. retail sales data boosts outlook on economy
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, March 13 The dollar jumped
against the euro and the yen on Tuesday after comments by the
Federal Reserve drove down expectations that it would further
ease monetary policy, and U.S. stocks notched multi-year highs
on optimism on the economy and after JPMorgan raised its
dividend.
The U.S. central bank slightly upgraded its economic outlook
in a policy statement released on Tuesday, saying it expects
"moderate" growth over coming quarters and a gradual decline in
the unemployment rate, though it said the jobless rate "remains
elevated."
The U.S. stock market posted its best day this year, with
the dividend announcement by JPMorgan Chase & Co adding
another spark to an already upbeat market, igniting a rally in
bank shares.
JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, said regulators
completed stress tests of its balance sheet and approved an
increase in its quarterly dividend, of a nickel to 30 cents, and
stock buybacks.
"That kind of put us into fourth gear here," said Larry
Peruzzi, senior equity trader at Cabrera Capital Markets Inc in
Boston. "The financials have been such a drag on the whole
market for the last couple of years."
JPMorgan's announcement came two days before the Federal
Reserve was originally scheduled to announce results of stress
tests for 19 U.S. bank holding companies.
Oil prices also rose on Tuesday on the Fed's outlook and on
U.S. and European data that drove a new round of confidence that
the global economy is on a healthy path. The reduced
expectations that the Fed would sometime soon engage in a third
round of quantitative easing supported the dollar.
"The key takeaway is that the Federal Reserve's outlook on
the U.S. economy has improved, specifically on the labor market.
although the Fed remains guarded," said Richard Franulovich,
senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York. "That said,
the Fed's comments seem to suggest that QE3 is off the table for
now and that is probably boosting the dollar."
The dollar hit an 11-month high against the yen, at 83.08
yen, after the Fed statement. The euro sank 0.68 percent
to $1.3063, after touching a near one-month low.
Data showing that U.S. retail sales in February marked their
biggest gains in five months and a monthly index from German
think-tank ZEW that showed an improved economic outlook from
both analysts and investors also bolstered riskier assets.
The S&P 500 closed at the highest level since June 2008. The
index, already up 11 percent this year, has risen for five
straight days and appears set for more gains. The Dow Jones
industrial average closed at its highest since December 2007,
while the Nasdaq's close was its highest since November 2000.
Banks led the way. JPMorgan surged 7 percent to $43.39 and
was the Dow's top gainer. Bank of America Corp gained
6.3 percent to $8.49 while the S&P index of financial stocks
climbed 3.9 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 217.97
points, or 1.68 percent, to 13,177.68. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 24.87 points, or 1.81 percent, to 1,395.96.
The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 56.22 points, or 1.88
percent, to 3,039.88.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares finished 1.69 percent firmer at 1,095.34, the
highest close since late July.
Banks were the top performers, with the STOXX Europe 600
banking sector index rising 3.3 percent to take this
year's gains to 17.7 percent.
Brent and U.S. crude futures settled higher on the improved
economic views, which offset the stronger dollar.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery settled at $106.71 a barrel, up 37 cents, or
0.35 percent.
In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery
settled at $126.22 a barrel, gaining 88 cents, or 0.70 percent.
U.S. Treasury debt prices fell as the economic optimism
dimmed the allure of safe-havens.
The 30-year U.S. Treasury debt bond fell more
than a point in price after the Fed released its policy
statement. The two-year Treasury yield hit its highest level
since Standard & Poor's stripped the United States of its
AAA-rating last August.