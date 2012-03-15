GLOBAL MARKETS-US data boost yields; Apple rises

* U.S. Treasury bond yields extend gains
* U.S. jobless claims back to four-year low
* Apple advances for seventh straight session
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, March 15 Treasury yields hit
five-month highs on Thursday as jobs and manufacturing data
showed gathering momentum in the world's biggest economy, while
Apple hit the $600-per-share mark for the first time.
U.S. stocks opened slightly higher but saw choppy trading
soon after, with key indices going into negative territory.
Demand for safe-haven government debt weakened in the face
of a recent spate of positive economic data as well as a
modestly improved outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve this
week.
Data on Thursday added to views that the U.S. economy was
reaching firmer footing, with jobless claims back at a four-year
low last week and a modest pick-up in the pace of manufacturing
in New York in March.
"This suggests that the recovery is firmly on track. This
lowers the chances of QE3," a third round of quantitative easing
from the Fed, said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James
in St. Petersburg, Fla.
"This should be good news for stocks and not so good for
bonds. But if interest rates continue to head higher, the Fed
might be forced to come in with QE3."
The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extended its loss to a point
on Thursday, and the yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose to its
highest since late October.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 4/32, with
the yield at 2.2866 percent.
Shares of Apple Inc extended a rise to a seventh
straight session to touch a record $600 shortly after the
opening. Last week, Apple's Chief Executive Tim Cook introduced
the highly anticipated third iteration of the iPad.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 15.13
points, or 0.11 percent, to 13,178.97. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 0.98 points, or 0.07 percent, to 1,393.30.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.20 points, or 0.04
percent, to 3,039.53.
The dollar edged down against the euro and the yen after a
recent string of gains. The greenback lost 0.37 percent to 83.33
yen as the euro firmed 0.21 percent to $1.3057.