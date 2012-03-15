GLOBAL MARKETS-S&P tops 1,400 as data lifts economy outlook; oil falls

* S&P 500 rallies past key level, first since June 2008
* U.S. jobless claims again at four-year low
* Britain, U.S. could release strategic oil stocks
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, March 15 The S&P 500 topped
1,400 for the first time since 2008 on Thursday as new data
underpinned evidence the U.S. economy is strengthening, while
crude prices fell on news that Britain and the United States
could release oil stocks.
New claims for jobless benefits fell back to a four-year low
last week, while surveys from regional Federal Reserve banks
showed gains in manufacturing in New York and a pickup in
business conditions in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region.
The data came two days after the U.S. Federal Reserve
offered a slightly more optimistic view of the economy.
The S&P hit an intraday high of 1,402.35 and was on
track to gain for its sixth session out of the last seven.
The 1,400 level "confirms the upward bias in the market,"
said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey
City, New Jersey. "There is a built-in momentum trend as a
result of the economic data."
The Dow Jones industrial average and the Nasdaq
also advanced on Thursday.
Trading was volatile at the start of "quadruple witching,"
the expiration and settlement of four types of equity futures
and options contracts.
Shares in Apple Inc hit a record high above $600 in
early trading, before trading lower. Some analysts predicted the
stock will hit $700 within 12 months.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 39.62 points,
or 0.30 percent, to 13,233.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 6.60 points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,400.88. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 10.41 points, or 0.34
percent, to 3,051.14.
The U.S. data also helped push European stocks to close near
33-week highs.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
finished up 0.35 percent at 1,102.17, a day after closing at
their highest level since August. The index is up 10 percent
this year, almost fully recovered from a 10.7 percent decline
last year.
Crude futures fell as much as $3 a barrel after Reuters,
citing two British sources, reported that Britain decided to
cooperate with the United States in an agreement to release
strategic oil stocks. Other countries may also be approached by
Washington to contribute, a further source said, Japan among
them.
Rising gasoline costs have worried economists, as high
prices at the pump pressure U.S. consumers and leave them with
less money to spend elsewhere.
But without details of the timing, volume and duration of
the emergency drawdown, Brent crude pared losses and U.S. crude
recovered to trade near flat.
Expiring Brent April crude fell 1.06 percent to
$123.65 per barrel. U.S. April crude dipped 0.09 percent
to $105.34 per barrel.
U.S. Treasury prices slipped as the advance in stocks and
the stronger outlook for the economy eroded the appeal of
safe-haven U.S. debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 1/32, with
the yield at 2.2777 percent.
The dollar also fell from an 11-month high against the yen
and a one-month high against the euro.
The greenback dropped 0.41 percent to 83.3 yen and
the euro advanced 0.58 percent to $1.3102.