GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain as rally holds, euro climbs

* Global stocks advance as economic data buoys optimism
* Government debt retreats sharply on stock market advance
* Dollar falls as U.S. CPI reduces likelihood of further
easing
* Oil prices climb on concerns about Iranian export limits
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 16 Global stocks advanced
on Friday, with a benchmark U.S. equity index trading
above an important level reached earlier this week, after news
of subdued inflation bolstered investment sentiment and helped
fuel a retreat in government debt markets.
A report on U.S. consumer prices in February eased a hawkish
view on interest rates, leading the dollar to fall and helping
spur the sell-off in bonds. Improving U.S. economic data had
recently sparked speculation the Federal Reserve would raise
rates sooner than its time frame of late 2014.
U.S. stocks traded near break-even, but the tendency was
higher, not lower. The benchmark Standard & Poor's Index rose
slightly to stay above the psychologically important level of
1,400, last reached almost four years ago.
After the strong run-up in prices this year, investors want
to see further gains in corporate earnings to push stocks
higher, said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView
Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"It seems like we're at a key point in time in terms of
show-me some results, instead of the anecdotal signs everybody's
feeling better," Meckler said. "We're getting more to an
equilibrium to sustain the incredible growth of the first
quarter."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 5.34
points, or 0.04 percent, at 13,247.42. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.24 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,403.84.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.60 points, or 0.05
percent, at 3,054.77.
Global stocks advanced, helped by an unexpected jump in
European exports in January and the U.S. data on the Consumer
Price Index.
The U.S. CPI increased 0.4 percent after a 0.2 percent
advance in January, with gasoline accounting for more than 80
percent of the rise, the Labor Department said.
New car prices were up 0.6 percent, a good sign of demand in
the economy, said Michael Strauss, chief economist at
Commondfund in Wilton, Connecticut.
"Profit margins are holding up, maybe even doing a little
bit better for those products that are in strong demand, and
we're seeing some of that unfold in the auto sector," he said.
"If you thought the auto sales gain in February was sparked by
promotions, this number confirms that was not the case."
In Europe, a surge in German exports helped the euro zone to
cut its trade deficit by more than half to 7.6 billion euro in
January from a year earlier, the European Union's statistics
office Eurostat reported.
The MSCI world equity index rose
0.5 percent, while the pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300
index rose 0.4 percent to close at 1,106.79.
European stocks climbed for the fourth straight day and hit
their highest level since before the market's slump in late
July.
"Investors see the glass half full now," said Jean-Marie
Mercadal, chief investment officer of OFI Asset Management,
which has 47.3 billion euros ($62.3 billion) under management.
"That said, technically, the market is 'overbought' and it's
dangerous to chase the rally after such a rise," he said. "I
wouldn't be surprised to see 5-10 percent pullbacks in the next
few weeks, which will offer entry points that investors should
use to significantly increase their exposure to the asset
class."
The euro climbed against the dollar. The euro rose
0.7 percent at $1.3176, while the U.S. dollar index was
down 0.5 percent at 79.765.
U.S. Treasuries prices slipped, but after this week's sharp
retreat, buying inspired by lower prices and higher yields
trimmed the session's steepest losses.
The 30-year bond fell as much as a point,
lifting its yield to 3.46 percent before trimming losses to down
2/32 at a yield of 3.41 percent. The benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury note was down 5/32 in price to yield 2.30
percent.
Brent crude rebounded above $125 a barrel as attention
returned to restricted Iranian exports and global outages that
are trimming spare capacity, following a steep drop in prices
the previous day.
Brent oil rose $3.15 to $125.75 a barrel. U.S. light
sweet crude oil rose $1.96 to $107.07 a barrel.
Gold fell, in its largest weekly decline in three months,
after top consumer India said it would double import duties on
bullion and upbeat U.S. data this week fed optimism over the
global economy, boosting risk appetite.
Spot gold prices fell 99 cents to $1,656.70 per
ounce.