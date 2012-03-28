GLOBAL MARKETS-Reserve release talk weighs on oil prices

* Global stocks dip, Wall St little changed
* U.S durable goods data miss forecasts
* Yen stronger ahead of fiscal year end
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 28 Oil prices fell on Wednesday
as U.S. and some European governments mulled the release of
strategic oil reserves, while the possibility of lower gasoline
prices capped losses in equities.
U.S. stocks were little changed in the wake of economic data
that was slightly below expectations; airline shares were
boosted by the prospect of higher margins as oil fell.
Further pressuring gasoline prices, U.S. data showed Tuesday
the four-week moving average for demand dropped for the 53rd
straight week. U.S. gasoline futures were down for the
first week in eight.
France, the United States and Britain are in talks about the
possible release of strategic oil stocks to push fuel prices
lower, French ministers said, weeks ahead of the country's
presidential election.
Brent crude, still up more than 15 percent this
quarter, fell 1.5 percent to below $124 per barrel, while U.S.
crude futures lost 2.1 percent to $105.05. U.S. crude is
up 6.4 percent so far this year.
U.S. and European benchmarks are on track to post their best
first quarter in 14 years.
"The one thing that can derail this recovery is a spike in
oil prices from these levels, and a release of reserves would
signal that the government stands ready to take action to bring
prices back down," said Oliver Pursche, president at Gary
Goldberg Financial Services in Suffern, New York.
In early trading in New York, the Dow Jones industrial
average dipped 10.29 points, or 0.08 percent, to
13,187.44. The S&P 500 Index fell 2.28 points, or 0.16
percent, to 1,410.24. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.90
point, or 0.03 percent, to 3,121.25.
MSCI's main global stock index eased 0.6
percent, retreating from an eight-month high of 338.28 touched
on Tuesday. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
fell 0.8 percent but was still on track for a fourth straight
month of gains.
The yen pared gains against the U.S. dollar, after
being lifted by seasonal flows from Japanese exporters buying at
the end of their financial year. Any gains could be temporary,
though, as the Bank of Japan is determined to keep monetary
policy ultra loose.
New orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods rose less
than expected in February and a gauge of future business
investment also fell short of forecasts, casting a shadow on the
manufacturing sector's support of the recovery.