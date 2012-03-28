GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil falls on reserve talks, stocks follow

* S&P 500 fights to hold 1,400 level
* U.S durable goods data miss forecasts
* Yen stronger ahead of fiscal year end
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 28 Oil prices fell on Wednesday
as U.S. and some European governments mulled the release of
strategic oil reserves, while commodity-related shares weighed
on global equities.
U.S. stocks fell in the wake of economic data that was
slightly expectations, with energy stocks leading the market
lower.
France, the United States and Britain are in talks about the
possible release of strategic oil stocks to push fuel prices
lower, French ministers said, only weeks ahead of the country's
presidential election.
Further pressuring prices, U.S. crude oil inventories posted
the largest weekly build since July 2010, according to data from
the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Brent crude, still up more than 15 percent this
quarter, fell 1.4 percent to below $124 per barrel, while U.S.
crude futures lost 2.3 percent below $105. U.S. crude is
up about 6 percent so far this year.
The S&P 500 retreated from 4-year highs posted earlier this
week and was struggling to holding on to the key 1,400 level.
U.S. and European equity benchmarks still are on track to post
their best first quarter in 14 years.
"Investor anxiety has been rising due to the prolonged and
significant rally, and we had a catalyst event in the collapse
of energy stocks," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment officer at
Wells Capital Management.
"It's a combination of investor jitters given how far the
rally has come and technical levels that we are testing, seeing
if the rally can hold up."
He said holding the 1,400 level on the S&P 500 was an
indication the market's trend upward was still in place.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 83.36 points,
or 0.63 percent, to 13,114.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
lost 10.99 points, or 0.78 percent, to 1,401.53. The
Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.98 points, or 0.74 percent,
to 3,097.37.
MSCI's main global stock index fell 1
percent, retreating from an eight-month high hit Tuesday. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1 percent with
oil and bank shares among the biggest losers.
The yen rose against the U.S. dollar, lifted by
seasonal flows from Japanese exporters buying at the end of
their financial year. Any gains could be temporary, though, as
the Bank of Japan is determined to keep monetary policy ultra
loose.
New orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods rose less
than expected in February and a gauge of future business
investment also fell short of forecasts, casting a shadow on the
manufacturing sector's support of the recovery.