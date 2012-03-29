GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip on U.S. jobless data, debt rises

* Revised U.S. jobless data puts damper on growth outlook
* Stocks fall on tarnished sentiment, safe-haven debt gains
* Oil prices fall below $123 a barrel
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 29 A higher-than-expected number
of Americans filing for U.S. jobless claims dampened investor
sentiment on Thursday, keeping global stocks lower and raising
the appeal of save-haven government debt.
New U.S. claims for jobless benefits fell only slightly last
week, according to the Labor Department, missing forecasts for a
greater decline, while the prior week's number was revised up.
Some investors said the jobs numbers showed worrisome signs that
the economic recovery may be stalling, after a period of
improvement.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 5,000 to
a seasonally adjusted 359,000, the lowest level since April
2008. Separately, a report on the Commerce Department's final
estimate of gross domestic product showed that the economy
expanded 3 percent in the fourth quarter, as expected.
"The data today is evidence that we're not going to have the
robust recovery we had been expecting. The economy is growing,
and the labor market is healing, but both on a very slow basis,"
said Michael Yoshikami, chief executive officer at Destination
Wealth Management in Walnut Creek, California.
Investors shrugged off data that showed U.S. household
income grew at a faster pace in the fourth quarter than
previously thought, which should help underpin spending this
quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 60.54
points, or 0.46 percent, at 13,065.67. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 11.15 points, or 0.79 percent, at
1,394.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 29.01
points, or 0.93 percent, at 3,075.95.
European shares extended declines amid continued growth
concerns and as technical pressure weighed on several major
indexes.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European
shares closed down 1.2 percent to at 1,059.21, while the Euro
STOXX 50 was down 1.8 percent.
U.S. government debt prices rose, with benchmark yields
hovering at two-week lows, after the jobless data undercut
optimism that the employment picture was gaining traction.
Nagging jitters about the euro zone's fiscal woes and a
perception that the Federal Reserve might consider more stimulus
to help the U.S. economy also revived bids ahead of a $29
billion auction of seven-year notes.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
12/32 in price to yield 2.16 percent.
The euro slid against the dollar and the yen as investors,
nervous about Spain's budget presentation o n Friday, dumped the
single currency amid persisting concerns about the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis.
The single currency has declined steadily in recent sessions
after touching a near four-week high earlier this week on
comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who
indicated supportive monetary policy will remain in place.
The dollar fell 0.7 percent to 82.31 yen, according
to Reuters data. The euro tumbled 1.0 percent to 109.25 yen
, and against the dollar, the single currency
fell 0.3 percent to $1.3273.
Oil prices slipped below $123 a barrel as signs of slowing
global economic growth and the prospect of a release of
strategic oil reserves in the West overshadowed concerns about a
loss of Iranian oil.
Brent crude was down $1.53 at $122.63 a barrel. U.S.
crude fell $2.36 to $102.92 a barrel.
Pressure is mounting to tackle high fuel prices ahead of
French elections.
Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi also attacked high
oil prices in a rare opinion piece published in the Financial
Times on Wednesday.
"The talk of a possible strategic oil reserve release by the
U.S. and EU is another big effort to talk prices down," said
David Morrison, a market analyst at financial services company
GFT, adding that the downward effect of last year's emergency
release had only been temporary.
Spot gold prices fell $8.60 to $1,652.90 an ounce.