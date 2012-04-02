GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, oil rebounds on U.S. factory data

* Stocks, crude oil up on U.S. manufacturing data
* Stronger data lifts sentiment after weak European reading
* U.S. government debt trims some gains on U.S. ISM report
* Dollar stronger after weak European PMI reports
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 2 Global equity markets gained
and crude oil rebounded on Monday after a better-than-expected
reading of business activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector
lifted investor sentiment, which had soured a bit on an earlier
spate of weak European factory data.
On Wall Street, stocks opened slightly lower. But by late
morning, the three major U.S. stock indexes had rebounded to hit
session highs. Stocks advanced following data from the Institute
for Supply Management that showed the pace of growth in the U.S.
manufacturing sector picked up a tad in March.
Energy and basic materials stocks led the rally.
The ISM report led European equities to extend gains after
trading around break-even following Wall Street's weak opening.
The FTSEurofirst 300 Index of top regional shares in
Europe leapt 1.41 percent to close provisionally at 1,084.07.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of U.S.
factory activity rose to 53.4 in March from 52.4 in February,
topping economists' consensus forecast for a reading of 53.0.
"This report seems to agree with the employment data showing
that more people are going back to work," said Sam Wardwell,
investment strategist at Pioneer Investments in Boston.
"The stock market is telling us that the economy is getting
stronger. Jobless claims are telling us that the economy is
getting stronger. The ISM is telling us that the economy is
getting stronger."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 69.70 points,
or 0.53 percent, to 13,281.74. The S&P 500 Index rose
11.81 points, or 0.84 percent, to 1,420.28. The Nasdaq Composite
added 25.10 points or 0.81 percent, to 3,116.67.
The MSCI all-country world equity index
climbed 1 percent.
Crude oil erased earlier losses to turn higher on the U.S.
ISM report. Oil, like other assets viewed as risky, traded lower
earlier in the session as Europe's contraction in factory
activity outweighed a brighter manufacturing outlook in China,
South Korea and Taiwan, three of Asia's leading exporters.
China's official PMI hit an 11-month high, but a separate
private survey from HSBC painted a gloomier picture.
"PMIs out of Europe are another reminder of the extent
economies have gone down," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst with Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington, D.C.
"Strong U.S. data this week is likely to see the dollar
strengthen on rising yield appeal."
The dollar trimmed losses against the yen, but the euro
extended losses against the yen.
The euro fell 0.4 percent against the dollar to
$1.3308, after hitting a session low of $1.3281. The euro
slipped 1.5 percent to 109.24 yen.
"It gives more credence to the narrative we've been seeing
over the past couple of weeks, that stronger U.S. data will make
it less likely the Fed will participate in QE3," said John
Doyle, currency strategist at Tempus Consulting in Washington.
Brent and U.S. crude futures turned higher on the U.S.
manufacturing data.
Brent crude was up $1.43 at $124.31 a barrel, while
U.S. crude was up $1.32 at $104.34.
U.S. Treasuries' prices trimmed gains after reports showed
U.S. manufacturing expanded in March, while construction
spending fell in February.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
11/32 in price to yield 2.18 percent.