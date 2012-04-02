GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil rally after US manufacturing data

* Stocks, crude oil rally on U.S. manufacturing data
* Stronger data lifts sentiment after weak European reading
* U.S. government debt trims some gains on U.S. ISM report
* Dollar gains after weak European PMI reports
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 2 Global equity markets gained,
pushing U.S. stocks to fresh four-year highs, and crude oil
rebounded on Monday after better-than-expected U.S.
manufacturing news boosted investor sentiment, which had soured
a bit on a spate of weak European factory data.
Stocks on Wall Street opened slightly lower but the three
major U.S. stock indexes advanced broadly following data from
the Institute for Supply Management that showed the pace of
growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up a tad in
March.
Energy and basic materials stocks led an equity rally that
pushed the broad-based S&P 500 to highs last seen in May 2008,
while the Dow notched highs last seen in December 2007.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of U.S.
factory activity rose to 53.4 in March from 52.4 in February,
topping economists' consensus forecast for a reading of 53.0.
The upbeat U.S. data and an 11-month high in the official
Chinese purchasing manufacturing index lifted European shares to
their biggest daily gain in three weeks.
In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Basic Resources share index
rose 2.3 percent, with UK-listed miners Fresnillo, Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton up between 3 percent and
4 percent.
In the United States, an S&P index of materials stocks
rose 1.5 percent.
"The market is telling you it believes the (U.S.) economy
has turned around, it has made that corner, it is clearly moving
higher - especially compared to Europe and parts of Asia," said
Ken Polcari, managing director of ICAP Equities in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 64.48 points,
or 0.49 percent, to 13,276.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 11.57 points, or 0.82 percent, to 1,420.04. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 26.81 points, or 0.87
percent, to 3118.38.
The FTSEurofirst 300 Index of top regional shares
closed 1.5 percent higher at 1,085.04.
The MSCI all-country world equity index
climbed 1 percent.
Crude oil erased earlier losses to turn higher on the U.S.
ISM report. Oil, like other assets viewed as risky, traded lower
earlier in the session as Europe's contraction in factory
activity outweighed a brighter manufacturing outlook in China,
South Korea and Taiwan, three of Asia's leading exporters.
China's official PMI was tempered by a separate private
survey from HSBC, which painted a gloomier picture.
"PMIs out of Europe are another reminder of the extent
economies have gone down," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst with Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"Strong U.S. data this week is likely to see the dollar
strengthen on rising yield appeal."
The dollar trimmed losses against the yen, but the euro
extended losses against the yen.
The euro fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to
$1.3324, after hitting a session low of $1.3281. The euro
slipped 1.3 percent to 109.50 yen.
"It gives more credence to the narrative we've been seeing
over the past couple of weeks, that stronger U.S. data will make
it less likely the Fed will participate in QE3," said John
Doyle, currency strategist at Tempus Consulting in Washington.
Brent and U.S. crude futures turned higher on the U.S.
manufacturing data.
Brent crude was up $2.28 at $125.16 a barrel, while
U.S. crude was up $2.20 at $105.22.
U.S. Treasuries' prices trimmed gains after reports showed
U.S. manufacturing expanded in March, while construction
spending fell in February.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
16/32 in price to yield 2.19 percent.