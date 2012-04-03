GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks fall, dlr up after Fed minutes

* Fed minutes weigh on stocks, oil

* Dollar gains

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, April 3 Global stocks fell, while the dollar gained o n T uesday as minutes from the latest U.S. central bank meeting showed policymakers may be less keen to move ahead with further economic stimulus.

Federal Reserve policymakers, in their March meeting minutes, noted recent signs of slightly stronger growth but remained cautious about a broad pick-up in U.S. economic activity.

Still, the minutes suggested the appetite for another dose of quantitative easing, so-called QE3, has eased.

The MSCI world equity index was down 0.9 percent and U.S. stocks fell by a similar margin, adding to losses after the release of the minutes.

"I think the market's attention was caught by the reference to no further easing unless growth slows," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

Optimism about possible further stimulus from the Fed has helped fuel recent gains in stocks, which have been on an uptrend in the United States for the past six months.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 111.48 points, or 0.84 percent, to 13,153.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 12.17 points, or 0.86 percent, to 1,406.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 15.57 points, or 0.50 percent, to 3,104.13.

The dollar was up 0.7 percent against a basket of currencies after trading near flat earlier in the day, while Brent and U.S. crude futures added to the day's losses.

Brent crude fell $1 to $124.43 a barrel.

In the bond market, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 22/32, its yield at 2.27 percent.