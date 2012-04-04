GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro drop on Fed minutes, ECB head comments

* World stocks down 1.5 pct; euro down vs dollar
* Weak Spanish debt auction weighs
* ECB keeps rates on hold, Draghi comments also pressure
euro
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 4 Global stocks dropped more
than 1 percent and the euro fell to a 3-week low against the
dollar on Wednesday after the U.S. central bank dampened hopes
of further economic stimulus, underlining its divergence from a
Europe facing recession.
Comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
that the euro-zone economic outlook is subject to downside risks
relating to the debt crisis and commodity prices further weighed
on the euro, along with a weak Spanish bond sale.
Draghi's comments came in a news conference after the ECB
announced it was holding interest rates at record lows, as
widely expected.
The Federal Reserve's minutes from its March meeting,
released Tuesday, suggested the appetite for another dose of
quantitative easing, so-called QE3, has lessened.
On Wednesday, data showed U.S. employers created 209,000 new
private-sector jobs in March, slightly above forecasts.
A separate report showed the pace of growth in
the U.S. economy's services sector slipped in March.
"My conclusion is the employment growth trend that we've
seen over the last year remains in place, and we probably will
see a decent employment number on Friday when the Department of
Labor reports non-farm payrolls," said Fred Dickson, chief
market strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co. in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
U.S. stock exchanges will be closed on Friday for the Easter
holiday when the U.S. monthly employment report, among the most
widely watched economic indicators, is due to be released.
Spain, firmly at the sharp end of the euro-zone crisis,
raised less than hoped at a debt sale, focusing market attention
on a European Central Bank that, as widely expected, held the
region's borrowing costs at record lows.
U.S. stocks opened sharply lower, while world stocks
fell 1.5 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 108.15
points, or 0.82 percent, at 13,091.40. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 11.21 points, or 0.79 percent, at
1,402.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 29.45
points, or 0.95 percent, at 3,084.12.
An index of European shares fell 1.2 percent.
The euro dropped more than 0.6 percent against the
dollar to $1.31411. At the trough of $1.3105, it was the lowest
since mid-March.
COMMODITIES FALL
Commodities fell broadly for a second day on the Fed
comments, with Brent crude oil, the European benchmark, last
down 56 cents at $124.30 a barrel, while gold extended
Tuesday's 2 percent drop.
A T-bill sale in Portugal met with better demand than the
auction in Madrid, though the shorter-term nature of the debt
meant its wider market impact was muted. {ID:nS8E7MB006]
Following the twin auctions, yields on Spanish benchmark
10-year debt rose, and Spanish 5-year credit
default swaps extended their early rise after the auction, up
around 460 basis points.
On Tuesday, Spain, which recently announced fresh budget
cuts as it slides back into recession, said its debt level is on
course to reach a 22-year high.