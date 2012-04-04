GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks, gold sink on less hope of Fed stimulus

* World stocks off 1.9 percent; euro down vs dollar, gold
falls
* U.S. bonds jump as stocks fall, Spain's debt auction drags
* ECB keeps rates on hold, Draghi's comments pressure euro
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 4 Global stocks dropped more
than 1 percent and gold tumbled to its lowest in nearly three
months on Wednesday a day after U.S. central bank meeting
minutes dented hopes for more economic stimulus and as a Spanish
debt auction drew weak results.
The euro fell to a 3-week low against the dollar after
comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi that
the euro zone's economic outlook is subject to downside risks,
leaving the door open for more policy action.
Draghi's comments came in a news conference after the ECB
announced it was holding interest rates at record lows, as
widely expected.
The Federal Reserve's minutes from its March meeting,
released Tuesday, suggested the appetite for a third dose of
quantitative easing, so-called QE3, has decreased.
The news further underscored the United States' divergence
from a Europe facing recession, while the Spanish auction
results suggested the effect of European funding operations was
waning.
Equity markets have rallied steadily since the ECB's
stimulus efforts eased funding pressures for euro-zone banks.
Optimism about more stimulus from the Fed has also boosted
stocks. The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 is up about 30 percent since
early October.
"The major support for the economy and for the financial
markets over the past two years has been stimulus, and without
it, it's still a question whether these economies can make it on
their own," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at
Robert W. Baird & Co in Nashville.
The MSCI all-country world equity index slid
1.9 percent, while the three major U.S. stock indexes ended down
sharply.
The FTSEurofirst 300 Index of top European shares
fell 2 percent to close at 1,050.99.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 124.80 points,
or 0.95 percent, to close at 13,074.75. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index was down 14.42 points, or 1.02 percent, at
1,398.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 45.48
points, or 1.46 percent, at 3,068.09.
It was a second day of losses on the Fed minutes for stocks,
with most S&P 500 sectors declining. Energy, financial and
technology stocks led the fall.
Stock investors mostly brushed aside data showing U.S.
employers created 209,000 private-sector jobs in March, slightly
above forecasts. A separate report showed the pace of growth in
the U.S. economy's services sector slipped in March.
The private sector report provided some optimism about this
week's government jobs report. U.S. stock exchanges will be
closed on Friday for the Easter holiday when the U.S. monthly
employment report, among the most widely watched economic
indicators, is due to be released.
The euro last traded at $1.3142, down 0.7 percent on
the day against the dollar. The session's trough of $1.3105 was
its lowest since March 16.
Along with the ECB president's comments, the single currency
was under pressure as Spain's borrowing costs jumped at its bond
auction.
Spain sold 2.6 billion euros of government bonds, toward
the lower end of its target range and at higher yields than at
previous auctions. Its borrowing costs had been expected to
rise, given growing concerns about its public
finances.
A T-bill sale in Portugal met with better demand than the
auction in Madrid, though the shorter-term nature of the debt
meant its wider market impact was muted.
Following those auctions, yields on Spanish benchmark
10-year debt rose, and Spanish 5-year credit
default swaps extended their early rise after the auction, up
around 460 basis points.
On Tuesday, Spain, which recently announced fresh budget
cuts as it slides back into recession, said its debt level is on
course to reach a 22-year high.
COMMODITIES FALL, BONDS RISE
Commodities, a hedge against the inflationary and
dollar-weakening effects of monetary stimulus, fell sharply.
Also weighing on Brent and U.S. crude oil futures was a U.S.
government report showing crude inventories rose sharply in the
United States last week.
Brent May crude fell $2.52, or 2.02 percent, to
settle at $122.34 a barrel, while U.S. May crude fell
$2.54, or 2.44 percent, to settle at $101.47 a barrel.
Spot gold was down 1.5 percent at $1,620.85 an ounce,
having earlier touched a low of $1,611.80, its lowest since Jan.
10.
U.S. bond prices rallied as losses in the stock market
enhanced the bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note shot up
17/32 in price, with the yield at 2.2322 percent, compared with
2.31 percent on Tuesday.
"Yesterday there was a knee-jerk reaction to the minutes,
and now we are seeing a bit of a correction to the
over-reaction," said Jim Kochan, chief fixed income strategist
at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin,
adding "equity markets are retreating and that provides a
counter-bid to the Treasuries market."