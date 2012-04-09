GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slide on tepid US jobs data, oil falls

* Stocks fall after jobs report spurs U.S. economy worries
* Oil futures drop more than $1 from Thursday settlements
* Dollar hits 1-month low vs yen
* European, Canadian markets closed on Monday
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 9 Global stocks and crude oil
fell on Monday after data released last week showed a sharp
slowdown in U.S. jobs growth, raising concerns about the
strength of the world's largest economy.
Wall Street opened 1 percent lower, following an earlier
slide in Asian equity markets, and crude futures also fell more
than 1 percent as investors reacted for the first time to U.S.
Labor Department jobs data for March, released on Friday.
The report showed just 120,000 jobs were added last month,
far below the market's expectations of 203,000 and the smallest
increase since October. U.S. equity markets were closed for Good
Friday.
Major markets in Europe and Canada, and some markets in
Asia, including Australia and Hong Kong, were closed on Monday.
"We're seeing more overhang from Friday's weak payrolls
report," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest-rate strategist at
4Cast, Ltd. in New York.
"It definitely suggests that it's not a one-way trip out of
the mess we're in at this point. The market was getting a little
too optimistic on the data front."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 146.52
points, or 1.12 percent, at 12,913.62. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 18.69 points, or 1.34 percent, at
1,379.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 44.08
points, or 1.43 percent, at 3,036.42.
MSCI's all-country world equity index
slipped 0.9 percent near to lows last seen a month ago.
Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel after Iran agreed to
resume talks over its nuclear program, easing fears of a supply
disruption in the Middle East.
Prices were also under pressure on concerns about the pace
of U.S. economic recovery.
Brent crude was down $1.58 a barrel to $121.85. U.S.
oil traded $1.79 a barrel lower at $101.52.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose, reflecting expectations that
last week's disappointing U.S. payrolls report had increased the
chances of a third round of monetary easing measures by the
Federal Reserve.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 5/32
higher in price to yield 2.04 percent.
The dollar dropped to a one-month low against the yen
as market participants mulled the significance of last week's
weaker-than-expected U.S. employment data.
The dollar was weighed by the slowdown in jobs growth, which
bolstered views the Fed could yet ease policy further to boost
the economy.
Gold prices rose more than 1 percent, recovering from last
week's hefty drop, on revived hopes for fresh monetary easing. A
spike in Chinese inflation boosted appetite for the metal.
Spot gold was up about 1 percent at $1,643.56 an
ounce.