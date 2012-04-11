GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks rebound after losses, oil dips

* U.S., European shares rise after recent sell-off
* Brent crude falls again, but U.S. oil rises
* Investors pare safehaven holding in gold, bonds
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. and European equities
rebounded on Wednesday after a string of heavy losses that had
been stoked by fears over a weakening global economy, while oil
prices fell for a third straight day on worries about slowing
energy demand.
Investors scaled back their safe-haven holdings of gold,
U.S. and German government debt as they tiptoed back into
riskier investments.
The sell-off in Treasuries and Bunds was compounded by a
sale of 10-year German government debt that was a disappointment
despite fears that Spain or another heavily indebted euro zone
nation might need a bailout.
The euro, while vulnerable to more negative news about the
region's fiscal woes, managed to claw higher against the U.S.
dollar after it fell to a near one-month low against the
greenback on Monday.
"Yesterday's sell-off was prompted by an increased risk
aversion," said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank. "This
recovery is part of a general rebound after yesterday's sharp
drop."
In the U.S. stock market, shortly after the open the Dow
Jones industrial average was up 112.32 points, or 0.88
percent, at 12,828.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 14.15 points, or 1.04 percent, at 1,372.74. The Nasdaq
Composite Index was up 26.13 points, or 0.87 percent, at
3,017.35.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rose 1 percent at 1,036.40 after falling 2.48 percent on
Tuesday. The index is up 3.46 percent so far this year.
The recovery in U.S. and European shares boosted the MSCI
global stock index, snapping its six-session
losing streak. It was up 0.69 percent, retracing nearly half of
Tuesday's 1.5 percent decline.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
down 13/32 in price with a yield of 2.03 percent. The 10-year
note yield fell below the key chart level of 2.00 percent for
first time in about four weeks.
German Bund futures were down 62 basis points at
139.69, reversing half of Tuesday's gains.
In the currency market, the euro rose 0.4 percent
versus the dollar to $1.3139 after touching a near one-month low
of $1.3033 on Monday.
The dollar also weakened against other major currencies. The
dollar index shed 0.36 percent, which is on course for
its biggest one-day decline in two weeks.
In oil trading, Brent crude was down 23 cents at
119.65 a barrel, near a two-month low, but U.S. oil futures
were up 64 cents at $101.66.
Spot gold fell for first time in five sessions. It
was last down 0.14 percent at $1,657.81 an ounce.