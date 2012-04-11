GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks rebound after losses, euro rises

* U.S., European shares rise after recent sell-off
* Euro rises vs dollar on ECB comment on bond program
* Brent crude rises despite global demand concerns
* Investors pare safe-haven holding in gold, bonds
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. and European equities
rebounded on Wednesday after a string of heavy losses that had
been stoked by fears over a weakening global economy, while
prospects of the European Central Bank buying more bonds boosted
the euro.
Oil prices stabilized on news of bigger-than-expected weekly
drops in U.S. fuel inventories. They erased losses tied to
worries about slowing energy demand.
Investors scaled back on holdings of safe havens such as
gold and U.S. and German government debt and tiptoed back into
riskier investments which had been battered in the wake of a
disappointing U.S. payrolls report last Friday.
Record low auction yields for Germany's new 10-year bond
compounded the sell-off in Treasuries and Bunds. The ultra-low
yields soured demand for the euro zone benchmark debt despite
fears that Spain, Italy or another heavily indebted euro zone
nation might need a bailout.
Even as Spanish and Italian government bond yields receded
after Tuesday's spike, a member of the ECB's Executive Board
said the bank's bond-buying program remains an option as the
euro zone continues to struggle to contain its debt crisis.
"The market action today tells you how sensitive investors
are to yield levels and positive comments from the ECB, even
though the central bank's comments were somewhat vague," said
Steven Englander, head of G10 strategy at CitiFX, a division of
Citigroup.
"At the end of the day it seems clear that policymakers are
very interested in keeping the asset market rally going and will
do what is needed."
While the ECB appears open to more stimulus, recent remarks
from some top U.S. Federal Reserve officials have suggested a
third large-scale bond purchase program, dubbed QE3, is unlikely
for now unless the U.S. economic recovery takes a nasty turn for
the worse.
Still, hopes remain high of more U.S. and European monetary
stimulus, which could propel equities, commodities and
growth-oriented asset markets higher after a robust first
quarter.
In equity markets, Wall Street stocks bounced back after
five days of sharp losses.
In early afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 113.64 points, or 0.89 percent, at 12,829.57. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.99 points, or 0.96
percent, at 1,371.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up
29.54 points, or 0.99 percent, at 3,020.76.
The S&P had marked its largest daily percentage decline in
four months on Tuesday. It had ended below its 50-day moving
average for the first time since December, a level that provided
technical resistance in Wednesday's rebound.
"I see it as normal for the market to take a break after its
best first quarter since 1998. If that's the only blip we see,
it was pretty shallow," said Bruce Zaro, chief technical
strategist at Delta Global Asset Management in Boston.
Shares of aluminum producer Alcoa Inc jumped 8
percent to $10.07 a day after the Dow component surprised Wall
Street by reporting a first-quarter profit.
"I don't think Alcoa earnings are going to set the tone and
turn this around, but earnings expectations have been raised a
bit, analysts had gotten a bit too pessimistic," Zaro said.
U.S.-traded shares of Nokia tumbled 13 percent after
the mobile phone maker warned its phone business would post
losses in the first two quarters of this year as it struggles to
revamp its product line.
Year-to-date, the S&P is up 9.1 percent, the Dow is up 5.00
percent and the Nasdaq is up 15.9 percent
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
unofficially closed 0.75 percent higher at 1,033.80 after losing
5.4 percent in four sessions.
Shares in euro zone banks led the rebound, with Intesa
SanPaolo up 5.5 percent and Commerzbank up
4.1 percent.
The banking sector index had tumbled 21 percent in
three weeks, hammered by the return of fears over the region's
sovereign debt crisis.
"It's just a short-term technical bounce after a brutal
drop. The fact is that everything has been broken on charts:
trendlines, channels, 200-day moving averages," said David
Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities
in Paris.
The recovery in U.S. and European shares boosted the MSCI
global stock index, snapping a six-session
losing streak. It was up 0.62 percent after Tuesday's 1.5
percent decline.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to its lowest
level since mid-February following Tuesday's sell-off on Wall
Street and in Europe.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last
traded down 16/32 in price with a yield of 2.04 percent. The
10-year note yield on Tuesday fell below the key chart level of
2.00 percent for the first time in about four weeks.
German Bund futures were down 51 basis points at
139.81, reversing roughly half of Tuesday's gains.
In the currency market, the euro rose 0.2 percent
versus the dollar to $1.3111 after touching a near one-month low
of $1.3033 on Monday. Against the yen, it was up 0.5
percent at 106.12 yen after touching 105.42, the lowest in
almost seven weeks.
The dollar also weakened against other major currencies. The
dollar index shed 0.2 percent at 79.737, rebounding from
a low of 79.508.
In oil trading, Brent crude moved back above $120 a
barrel after U.S. government data showed domestic fuel stocks
fell much more than expected last week, while a decline in
imports limited a rise in crude inventories.
Brent futures for May delivery were up 59 cents at
$120.47 a barrel after touching a near two-month low of $119.05
earlier. U.S. oil futures were up $1.70 at $102.72.
Spot gold paused after rising for four sessions. It
was last down 0.06 percent at $1,658.76 an ounce.