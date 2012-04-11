GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks rebound after losses, euro rises

* U.S., European shares rise after recent sell-off * Euro rises vs dollar on ECB comment on bond program * Brent crude rises despite global demand concerns * Investors pare safe-haven holding in gold, bonds By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. and European equities rebounded on Wednesday after a string of heavy losses that had been stoked by fears over a weakening global economy, while prospects of the European Central Bank buying more bonds boosted the euro. Oil prices stabilized on news of bigger-than-expected weekly drops in U.S. fuel inventories. They erased losses tied to worries about slowing energy demand. Investors scaled back on holdings of safe havens such as gold and U.S. and German government debt and tiptoed back into riskier investments which had been battered in the wake of a disappointing U.S. payrolls report last Friday. Record low auction yields for Germany's new 10-year bond compounded the sell-off in Treasuries and Bunds. The ultra-low yields soured demand for the euro zone benchmark debt despite fears that Spain, Italy or another heavily indebted euro zone nation might need a bailout. Even as Spanish and Italian government bond yields receded after Tuesday's spike, a member of the ECB's Executive Board said the bank's bond-buying program remains an option as the euro zone continues to struggle to contain its debt crisis. "The market action today tells you how sensitive investors are to yield levels and positive comments from the ECB, even though the central bank's comments were somewhat vague," said Steven Englander, head of G10 strategy at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup. "At the end of the day it seems clear that policymakers are very interested in keeping the asset market rally going and will do what is needed." While the ECB appears open to more stimulus, recent remarks from some top U.S. Federal Reserve officials have suggested a third large-scale bond purchase program, dubbed QE3, is unlikely for now unless the U.S. economic recovery takes a nasty turn for the worse. Still, hopes remain high of more U.S. and European monetary stimulus, which could propel equities, commodities and growth-oriented asset markets higher after a robust first quarter. In equity markets, Wall Street stocks bounced back after five days of sharp losses. In early afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 113.64 points, or 0.89 percent, at 12,829.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.99 points, or 0.96 percent, at 1,371.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 29.54 points, or 0.99 percent, at 3,020.76. The S&P had marked its largest daily percentage decline in four months on Tuesday. It had ended below its 50-day moving average for the first time since December, a level that provided technical resistance in Wednesday's rebound. "I see it as normal for the market to take a break after its best first quarter since 1998. If that's the only blip we see, it was pretty shallow," said Bruce Zaro, chief technical strategist at Delta Global Asset Management in Boston. Shares of aluminum producer Alcoa Inc jumped 8 percent to $10.07 a day after the Dow component surprised Wall Street by reporting a first-quarter profit. "I don't think Alcoa earnings are going to set the tone and turn this around, but earnings expectations have been raised a bit, analysts had gotten a bit too pessimistic," Zaro said. U.S.-traded shares of Nokia tumbled 13 percent after the mobile phone maker warned its phone business would post losses in the first two quarters of this year as it struggles to revamp its product line. Year-to-date, the S&P is up 9.1 percent, the Dow is up 5.00 percent and the Nasdaq is up 15.9 percent The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares unofficially closed 0.75 percent higher at 1,033.80 after losing 5.4 percent in four sessions. Shares in euro zone banks led the rebound, with Intesa SanPaolo up 5.5 percent and Commerzbank up 4.1 percent. The banking sector index had tumbled 21 percent in three weeks, hammered by the return of fears over the region's sovereign debt crisis. "It's just a short-term technical bounce after a brutal drop. The fact is that everything has been broken on charts: trendlines, channels, 200-day moving averages," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities in Paris. The recovery in U.S. and European shares boosted the MSCI global stock index, snapping a six-session losing streak. It was up 0.62 percent after Tuesday's 1.5 percent decline. In Tokyo, the Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to its lowest level since mid-February following Tuesday's sell-off on Wall Street and in Europe. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last traded down 16/32 in price with a yield of 2.04 percent. The 10-year note yield on Tuesday fell below the key chart level of 2.00 percent for the first time in about four weeks. German Bund futures were down 51 basis points at 139.81, reversing roughly half of Tuesday's gains. In the currency market, the euro rose 0.2 percent versus the dollar to $1.3111 after touching a near one-month low of $1.3033 on Monday. Against the yen, it was up 0.5 percent at 106.12 yen after touching 105.42, the lowest in almost seven weeks. The dollar also weakened against other major currencies. The dollar index shed 0.2 percent at 79.737, rebounding from a low of 79.508. In oil trading, Brent crude moved back above $120 a barrel after U.S. government data showed domestic fuel stocks fell much more than expected last week, while a decline in imports limited a rise in crude inventories. Brent futures for May delivery were up 59 cents at $120.47 a barrel after touching a near two-month low of $119.05 earlier. U.S. oil futures were up $1.70 at $102.72. Spot gold paused after rising for four sessions. It was last down 0.06 percent at $1,658.76 an ounce.