GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks rise as earnings kick off; euro firm

* U.S., European shares rise after recent sell-off
* Euro rises vs dollar on ECB comment on bond program
* Oil gains on news of decline in U.S. fuel stocks
* Investors pare safe-haven holding in gold, bonds
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. and European equities
rebounded on Wednesday after a string of heavy losses that had
been stoked by fears over a weakening global economy, while
prospects of the European Central Bank buying more bonds boosted
the euro.
Oil prices stabilized on news of bigger-than-expected weekly
drops in U.S. fuel inventories, reversing losses driven by
worries of slowing energy demand.
Investors scaled back on holdings of safe havens such as
gold and U.S. and German government debt and tiptoed back into
riskier investments that had been battered in the wake of a
disappointing U.S. payrolls report last Friday.
Signs of weakness at an auction of 10-year U.S. government
debt and record low auction yields for Germany's new 10-year
bond compounded the sell-off in Treasuries and Bunds. The
ultra-low yields soured demand for the euro zone benchmark debt
despite fears that Spain, Italy or another heavily indebted euro
zone nation might need a bailout.
Even as Spanish and Italian government bond yields receded
after Tuesday's spike, Benoit Coeure, a member of the ECB's
Executive Board, said the bank's bond-buying program remains an
option as the euro zone continues to struggle to contain its
debt crisis.
"The market action today tells you how sensitive investors
are to yield levels and positive comments from the ECB, even
though the central bank's comments were somewhat vague," said
Steven Englander, head of G10 strategy at CitiFX, a division of
Citigroup, in New York.
"At the end of the day it seems clear that policymakers are
very interested in keeping the asset market rally going and will
do what is needed."
Although some top officials of the U.S. Federal Reserve
have suggested a third large-scale bond purchase program is
unlikely unless the country's economic recovery takes a nasty
turn for the worse, hopes remain high of more U.S. and European
monetary stimulus. Such measures could propel equities,
commodities and growth-oriented assets higher after a robust
first quarter.
In equity markets, Wall Street stocks bounced back after
five days of sharp losses, helped by an encouraging start to the
corporate earnings season.
Sectors linked with economic growth led gains. The S&P
financial sector index rose 1.6 percent.
In late afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 113.64 points, or 0.89 percent, at 12,829.57. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.99 points, or 0.96
percent, at 1,371.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up
29.54 points, or 0.99 percent, at 3,020.76.
"Expectations have been running very low, so the optimistic
start to earnings season is a very welcome sign," said Jack
Ablin, chief investment officer at Harris Private Bank in
Chicago. "That said, we're going to get a broad sense of how
industries are faring this week, and we may trade sideways until
we get that."
Shares of aluminum producer Alcoa Inc rose 6 percent
to $9.98 on Wednesday, a day after the Dow component surprised
Wall Street by reporting a first-quarter profit.
Google Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Citigroup Inc are among the companies slated to report
later this week.
The S&P had marked its largest daily percentage decline in
four months on Tuesday. It had ended below its 50-day moving
average for the first time since December, a level that provided
technical resistance in Wednesday's rebound.
U.S.-traded shares of Nokia tumbled 14.5 percent to
$4.30 after the mobile phone maker warned its phone business
would post losses in the first two quarters of this year as it
struggles to revamp its product line.
Year-to-date, the S&P is up 9.1 percent, the Dow is up 5.0
percent and the Nasdaq is up 15.9 percent
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 0.75 percent higher at 1,033.80 after losing 5.4 percent
in four sessions.
Shares in euro zone banks led the rebound, with Intesa
SanPaolo up 5.5 percent and Commerzbank up
4.1 percent.
The banking sector index had tumbled 21 percent in
three weeks, hammered by the return of fears over the region's
sovereign debt crisis.
"It's just a short-term technical bounce after a brutal
drop. The fact is that everything has been broken on charts:
trendlines, channels, 200-day moving averages," said David
Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities
in Paris.
The recovery in U.S. and European shares boosted the MSCI
global stock index, snapping a six-session
losing streak. It was up 0.53 percent after Tuesday's 1.5
percent decline.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to its lowest
level since mid-February following Tuesday's sell-off on Wall
Street and in Europe.
BONDS FALL, EURO FIRM
The Fed released its "Beige Book" on U.S. regional economic
conditions on Wednesday ahead of its two-day policy next week.
The Beige Book, an anecdotal report on the U.S. economy, showed
moderate growth in the latter part of winter but worries persist
that rising gasoline prices could hamper growth.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last
traded down 12/32 in price with a yield of 2.03 percent. The
10-year note yield on Tuesday fell below the key chart level of
2.00 percent for the first time in about four weeks.
German Bund futures were down 49 basis points at
139.83, reversing roughly half of Tuesday's gains.
In the currency market, the euro rose 0.2 percent
versus the dollar to $1.3100 after touching a near one-month low
of $1.3033 on Monday. Against the yen, it was up 0.4
percent at 105.99 yen after touching 105.42, the lowest in
almost seven weeks.
The dollar also weakened against other major currencies. The
dollar index dipped 0.1 percent at 79.781, rebounding
from an earlier low of 79.508.
In oil trading, Brent crude moved back above $120 a
barrel after U.S. government data showed domestic fuel stocks
fell much more than expected last week, while a decline in
imports limited a rise in crude inventories.
Brent futures for May delivery were up 15 cents at
$120.03 a barrel after touching a near two-month low of $119.05
earlier. U.S. oil futures were up $1.64 at $102.66.
Spot gold paused after rising for four sessions. It
was last down 0.17 percent at $1,657.05 an ounce.