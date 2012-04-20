GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St up after 2-day loss; euro jumps

* U.S. stocks rise along with European, world shares

* Treasuries see profit-taking, caution before policy meets

* Euro up as German business sentiment rises for 6th month

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, April 20 Wall Street was poised to end its first positive week for the month on Friday on strong U.S. corporate earnings, although technology stocks pared some gains, while the euro and oil prices rose on reduced worries over Spain's debt burden.

U.S. Treasuries prices shed early losses caused by softer demand for bonds and safe-havens. The 10-year Treasury note was near flat toward the close, although traders remained cautious ahead of Sunday's French elections and next week's gatherings of policymakers, including the U.S. Federal Reserve.

With less than an hour before the closing bell, Wall Street's S&P 500 was up 0.2 percent, heading for its first higher close in three days. For the week, the index was on course to rise 0.6 percent for its first positive week in April.

The stronger performance came after stellar first-quarter results from fast-food chain McDonald's, software giant Microsoft and top U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co .

Of the 121 S&P 500 components reporting through Friday morning, 81 percent beat expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"It continues to be another good earnings season," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.

"They are good signs the U.S. economy remains on track, it's not super growth, but it's growth."

The technology-laden Nasdaq, however, turned flat after a 2-percent decline in shares of Apple Inc and semiconductor makers.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 74.06 points, or 0.57 percent, at 13,038.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.03 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,379.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.95 points, or 0.10 percent, at 3,004.61.

Some analysts cautioned that there had been no clear break in the push-and-pull exerted on the market by macroeconomic forces over the past week.

"We are seeing this constant struggle, and we are at the same point as the last two years come the spring, where you see earnings continue to be positive," said Michael Gault, senior portfolio strategist at WeiserMazars Wealth Advisory in New York.

"Some of the macroeconomic pressures (are) really fighting back what corporate earnings are doing and indicating in terms of the status of the recovery."

While Spain was not the foremost thing on investors' minds as in the previous two days, underlying concerns about Madrid's budget deficit, banking sector and poor growth outlook were real and constant, analysts said.

Many worry that if Spain's bond yields rise to 7 percent and beyond, it could make the country's borrowing costs unaffordable. Spanish 10-year government bond yields topped 6 percent for a third time this week after a debt auction on Thursday fell short of market expectations.

The creeping Spanish yields should keep the euro constrained within the $1.30-$1.32 range, currency traders said.

The euro was last at $1.3215 in New York trading, having hit a session high of $1.3224. A firm break below $1.30 would eventually open the door to a test of the single currency's 2012 low at $1.2624, traders said.

A small respite from the worries over Spain and the euro zone came from the Ifo survey of German business sentiment, which unexpectedly rose for the sixth straight month.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 1/32, its yield at 1.97 percent.

Demand for U.S. government bonds softened ahead of the first round of French elections on Sunday, the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington and the Fed's policy meeting next week.

European stocks closed up 0.5 percent, while world equities climbed 0.3 percent.

On the commodities side, benchmark Brent crude oil in London was up 0.6 percent at $118.76 a barrel, paring gains from an earlier high above $119.