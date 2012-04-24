GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, stocks rise on earnings, solid debt sales

* Global equities stage modest recovery, euro rebounds
* Hints of stabilizing U.S. housing markets boost sentiment
* Debt prices fall but safe-haven assets still in demand
* Spanish, Dutch, Italian debt auctions go smoothly
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 24 Strong corporate earnings
drove most global equity markets higher on Tuesday while the
euro rose after solid demand at auctions for European government
debt eased concerns about the euro zone's growing economic
slump.
Yields on Dutch, Spanish and Italian debt fell as sales were
well received, calming markets a day after the government in the
Netherlands collapsed in a crisis over budget cuts.
Data on the U.S. housing market also boosted optimism about
the U.S. economic recovery and helped stoke risk appetite.
Big U.S. manufacturers continued a wave of strong earnings
growth, with results from United Technologies Corp, 3M
Co, Illinois Tool Works and Parker-Hannifin Corp
topping Wall Street forecasts. [ID:nL2E8FO1PI}
Recovering U.S. demand helped offset the weak European
economy and slowing growth in China, which until recently had
been a reliable source of rapid growth for big American
companies.
AT&T Inc also beat forecasts, and its stock advanced
3.6 percent. With 153 companies in the benchmark S&P 500 Index
having reported their results, more than three-fourths topped
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"These results serve as a reminder that while near-term
volatility is all but certain, the strength of corporate America
remains intact, and valuations remain attractive," said Mark
Martiak, senior wealth strategist at Premier/First Allied
Securities in New York.
The Dow and the S&P 500 rose, but the Nasdaq fell as Apple
, due to report results after the market's close, was
the biggest drag, accounting for almost four-fifths of its
slide. The stock fell 2 percent to $560.28 in volatile trading.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 74.39 points,
or 0.58 percent, at 13,001.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.03 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,371.97. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 8.85 points, or 0.30
percent, at 2,961.60.
In Europe, shares rebounded as companies posted bullish
updates, such as French tire maker Michelin, which
rose 6.1 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European companies closed up 1.1 percent to 1,032.50, a day
after hitting a three-month low.
Bill Dinning, head of strategy at Kames Capital, said there
did not seem to be any doubt that companies are in robust
health. "That's reflected in strong earnings, in high levels of
margins and in very strong balance sheets," he said.
Global shares as measured by the MSCI world equity index
rose 0.5 percent to 323.01.
The euro rallied against the dollar after two U.S. housing
reports eased worries about the U.S. economic recovery while
stoking risk tolerance at the start of a two-day meeting of
Federal Reserve policymakers.
"We're really seeing the euro gain a footing," said David
Song, currency analyst at DailyFX. "Market participants are
taking on more risk on the positive housing data."
The euro, which had its worst day in a week on
Monday, gained about 0.3 percent to $1.3188.
The U.S. dollar was down against a basket of major
trading-partner currencies, with the dollar index down
0.23 percent at 79.24.
U.S. single-family home prices rose in February for the
first time in 10 months, according to the closely watched
S&P/Case-Shiller report.
A composite index of prices in 20 U.S. metropolitan areas
gained 0.2 percent in February on a seasonally adjusted basis,
Case Shiller said, matching economists'
forecasts.
A separate Commerce Department report showed new
single-family home sales sagged in March to their lowest in four
months but sales in the prior three months were revised higher
than initially reported.
U.S. Treasury debt prices dipped on easing political
concerns regarding France and the Netherlands, while investors
waited for U.S. debt sales and results from the Fed meeting.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 9/32 in price to yield to 1.97 percent.
The sudden collapse of the Dutch government as it tried to
cut its budget, a rise in the vote for populist parties in the
French election and business outlook data indicating Europe's
recession has months to run have shifted sentiment this week.
"Institutional investors are finding it quite difficult
making a decision on where to invest in Europe right now," said
Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.
A widely watched auction of fresh debt by the Dutch
government went off smoothly even though ratings agency Moody's
warned the country's AAA rating could be at risk if there was
any weakening in the commitment to fiscal discipline from the
political turmoil there.
Spanish and Italian bond auctions were well covered but
their borrowing costs rose again, showing political uncertainty
was still uppermost in investors' minds.
Brent crude prices fell and U.S. crude edged up, narrowing
the spread between the two benchmarks, while weak gasoline
futures weighed on the complex as market participants rotated
positions ahead of weekly inventory reports.
Brent June crude fell 55 cents to settle at $118.16
a barrel. U.S. June crude rose 44 cents to settle at
$103.55 a barrel.
Gold prices rose after gains in equities and industrial
metals but selling pressure capped the rise ahead of a U.S.
option expiration and on uncertainty over the Fed meeting.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $11.20
an ounce at $1,643.80.